Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman North's Kennedy Cummings passes the ball during the Clash basketball game, Friday, Feb 14, 2020, at Norman High School.

 Kyle Phillips

Norman North senior Kennedy Cummings is committed to East Central University, she announced via Twitter on Monday.

Cummings has been an instrumental part to North's success the past few years. She started for the T-Wolves' state runner-up team in 2019 and helped North reach the area round last season.

She returns to the program as one of its key leaders for the 2020-21 season. 

Cummings also held an offer from Oklahoma Baptist University.

