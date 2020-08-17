Norman North senior Kennedy Cummings is committed to East Central University, she announced via Twitter on Monday.
I want to thank @HeatherRobben @CoachcoleECU @ECUTigersWBB and coach Mcgaha for believing in me... go tigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/hQvnFblNtk— Kennedy Cummings (@kenmariee1) August 17, 2020
Cummings has been an instrumental part to North's success the past few years. She started for the T-Wolves' state runner-up team in 2019 and helped North reach the area round last season.
She returns to the program as one of its key leaders for the 2020-21 season.
Cummings also held an offer from Oklahoma Baptist University.
