Norman North girls basketball: North falls to Midwest City; heads to third-place game

Norman North’s Jordan Wright took the ball out of bounds far down the sideline in front of the Timberwolves’ bench with 6.8 seconds left in the first half.
Shamica Smith broke toward the basket on the opposite end of the court as Wright chucked the ball towrd her. Smith caught the ball off of a bounce, turned around and hit a fade-away jump shot to give North a lead over Midwest City for the first time in the game.
It was a moment North appeared to be in control, the Timberwolves looking calm and confident. But after halftime, those moments would dwindle.
North fell to Midwest City 46-32 after a second half that saw the Timberwolves fail to make a basket until about two minutes remained in the game.
“We had a conversation at halftime that that’s a good team, a team with a lot of pride, and they are going to come out in the second half with their best,” North assistant coach Al Beal said. “We have to step up and match their best. And unfortunately, for one reason or another, we did not match the intensity they brought.”
Between careless turnovers and a lack of rhythm on offense, it was an uncharacteristic lack of composure that hurt North, Beal said.
The defensive intensity that helped North beat Putnam City North the night before was not their Friday, and the Timberwolves struggled to settle themselves down on either end of the court.
After a solid performance in the first half, the Timberwolves scored just 11 points in the second. Their six points in the third quarter all came from free throws. As a team, North went 14-of-22 from the foul line.
“I think we got hit in the mouth, and we took a step back,” Beal said. “Yesterday, we got hit in the mouth and we stepped forward.”
Beal hopes the Timberwolves will see the game as a learning opportunity. There are lessons they can take from it into today, when they meet Putnam City West for third place in the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
“To trust each other,” Beal said, listing the lessons. “To remain a team, even in moments of adversity. To play up to the physical level of the opponent.”
Smith led North offensively all night, and finished with a team-high 11 points. Wright added on another nine points, including one of the two 3-pointers the Timberwolves hit.
Kennedy Cummings, who has been a key part of North’s offensive game plan, was held relatively quiet all night by Midwest City’s defense. She finished with seven points, all of which came from the free-throw line in the middle two quarters.
“Somebody’s going to have to step up [today],” Beal said. “And be that calming influence and also that tough influence.”