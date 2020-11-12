Norman North girls basketball: Senior trio finalizes college plans

Weeks before the start of their senior campaign, Norman North’s trio of Fatima Black, Kennedy Cummings and Shamica Smith finalized their college plans.
Black kept her verbal pledge to Morgan State, a Division I basketball program based in Baltimore, Maryland, while Cummings and Smith signed with East Central University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University, respectively, and will soon be conference rivals.
It was a proud day for North coach Rory Hamilton, whose seen Cummings grow from the sophomore starting point guard on the T-Wolves’ state runner-up team in 2019, as well as Black and Smith, who combine for one of Class 6A’s most imposing frontcourts.
Hamilton credits the three’s work ethic for the chances they’ve given themselves to keep playing basketball beyond high school.
“They have come to practice every day with the the willingness to learn,” Hamilton said. “To know that they have goals of playing [at the next level], I think they understand the better we perform as a team, the more opportunities they'll get in college. And I think some of the success we've had has manifested those opportunities.”
Black and Smith, who both possess college-ready size, emerged as prominent players for North’s team last season. Their growth from sophomores to juniors provided North with a strong defensive presence in the post alongside Jessika Evans, who’s now with Tulsa.
Meanwhile, Cummings has been a major contributor over the past two seasons with the competitiveness she brings to the point guard position and ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.
While North will rely on youth to fill gaps in its rotation, the three ought to make North, which exited the postseason in the area-round last season, a contender once again in Class 6A.
“We feel like we've got a good base there,” Hamilton said.
The trio begins their final season together at Edmond North on Dec. 1.