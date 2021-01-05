YUKON — The Norman North girls knew their strength entering a Tuesday road tilt with Yukon.
Feed senior Shamica Smith the ball.
“There's not many teams in this conference that are going to be able to stop her,” North assistant Al Beal said. “Our job is to try and get the ball to her in a good position.”
Once Smith got the ball, she made good use of her opportunities. The North senior poured in a team-leading 18 points to spark a 54-42 victory.
North struggled out of the gate, falling behind 8-6 after the first quarter. But the T-Wolves, who rank eighth in Class 6A, went on a 17-0 run in the second period.
North cruised from there, nabbing a double-digit road win in its first game since topping Putnam City West 55-39 on Dec. 12.
The T-Wolves didn’t seem to miss a beat, taking advantage of the unmatched size both Smith and Fatima Black offer.
Black added seven in the win, including a triple. Fellow senior Kennedy Cummings scored 10.
The North girls (5-2) will resume play in the East Central Oklahoma Classic, which runs Thursday through Saturday.
