Norman North girls basketball: T-Wolves return from hiatus; fall to Midwest City

MOORE — Three weeks off and no practice led to a difficult night for the Norman North girls, who lost 52-34 to Midwest City in the opening round of Moore’s John Nobles Tournament.
“I told the girls it’s a blessing to be able to play any night because you don’t have control over a lot of things right now,” said North coach Rory Hamilton, whose team had been off since Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 protocol.
“I thought we fought our tails off for three quarters and then just kind of ran out of gas there in the fourth.”
Signs of rust leaked into nearly every aspect of the team’s usual game plan on Thursday.
A normally fast-paced Kennedy Cummings-led offense found itself out of breath early on. Simple entry passes to Shamica Smith that normally provide easy buckets became steals for Midwest City and the Bombers’ energetic defense.
Plays like that visibly frustrated the T-Wolves throughout the game, and would lead to them playing out of their comfort zone for most of the contest. Driving to the rim and getting fouled became their method of scoring after sloppy plays, but that can wear a team down quickly.
The Bombers seemed to know North was in the process of playing through their time off and took full advantage of it.
“You’ve got to give credit to Midwest City,” Hamilton said, “they played a complete game.”
The Timberwolves kept it close for three full quarters, never trailing by more than six points over the span. When the fourth quarter started, however, the lack of practice and game time for three weeks appeared to hit North’s roster immediately.
The Bombers saw the turn and put their foot on the gas. A 6-0 run out of the gate for Midwest City quickly ballooned to a 14-3. The Bombers never looked back, eventually pushing the spread to 18 points.
Hamilton remained optimistic about his team despite the struggles, and he had plenty of reasons.
Cummings still showed her high-level playmaking skill. She only took one 3-pointer during the game, which might have been a result of her putting most of her effort into facilitating the offense.
Fatima Black and Jordan Wright missed shots, but didn’t lose confidence. Many of the 3-pointers North missed were just short of their mark, pointing to tired legs — an issue that should subside if they can stay on the court.
Defensive communication remained consistent too, and a lack of effort on that end was not a problem.
“We were proud of our effort and hustle,” Hamilton said, “and we have a chance to get back out there and try to get some momentum going in the right direction.”
North will face Putnam City at 10 a.m. today in the tourney’s consolation round.