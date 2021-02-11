Kennedy Cummings drove to the basket, fighting through two Edmond Memorial defenders, with just under a minute and a half left and Norman North down by a point.
The Timberwolves senior chucked up a layup as she was being pushed away from the basket and made it. As the ball went through the hoop, a referee blew their whistle and called for the and-one. Cummings pumped her fist before going to the line to complete the 3-point play. Her made free throw put North up by two and they didn’t look back.
North used free throws to extend its lead and secure a 38-34 victory over Memorial, but it was defense and points in the paint that made the difference Thursday night.
“I felt like down the stretch we were poised. We kept our composure,” said North coach Rory Hamilton. “We’ve been in a lot of these one or two possession games, and I was proud of the way we finally got over the hump and won.”
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for North.
A strong defensive effort was key for the No. 12 Timberwolves (8-8), who held the No. 11 Bulldogs (9-6) scoreless from the floor in the second quarter until the final 20 seconds of the half. North held Memorial to the Bulldogs’ second lowest point total of the season.
“I thought we guarded our butts off tonight,” Hamilton said. “They’re a talented team that’s consistently scoring in the 50s and the 60s. To hold them to 34, I thought, was a tremendous accomplishment for our group.”
On the offensive side of the court, the Timberwolves’ found their stride in the second half, with all of their scoring happening around the rim.
Shamica Smith was an essential part of the Timberwolves’ offense coming out of the locker room. She scored six points in the third quarter to help North tie the game and eventually take its first lead. Smith finished with eight points and five rebounds.
In the fourth quarter, it was Cummings who led the way for North down the stretch when the game was tight. She missed a fast-break layup with just over three minutes left to play, but Smith grabbed the rebound and the ball found its way back into Cummings’ hands outside the arc. Cummings drained the crucial 3-pointer with ease, as the game went back and forth in the final minutes. She finished with a team-high 15 points, as well as four assists and three rebounds.
More than anything, each North player filled her role. The Timberwolves did exactly what they were supposed to do, Hamilton said, and the team effort made all the difference.
North plays No. 1 Norman High at 6 tonight in this season’s second installment of the Crosstown Clash. and teamwork is the main lesson the Timberwolves can take from their win Thursday into their rematch against the Tigers.
“It reinforces that good team basketball is what it’s all about,” Hamilton said of the win. “It’s not about individual players. It’s about collectively playing as a unit. Tonight was evidence of that.”
