Faith Avalos will become Norman North's next head volleyball coach, Norman Public Schools announced this past week.
Avalos has been an assistant and head coach at the collegiate level since 2014. She most recently served as an assistant at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Her coaching background includes a stint as Mid-America Christian University's head coach and assistant roles with Arkansas-Monticello and Ouachita Baptist. She also played volleyball at Ouachita Baptist from 2010-13.
“Coach Avalos has a passion for kids and for the sport of volleyball." said NPS Athletic Director T.D. O’Hara said in a statement. "She understands the components for individual and team success as well as the skill development needed to play at the collegiate level. I look forward to watching the NNHS volleyball program grow under her direction.”
She takes over for Stephanie Kane, who's led the program since 2013.
