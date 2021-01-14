Mark Parsons, head coach of Portland Thorns FC, was nervous the National Women's Soccer League draft wouldn’t go in his franchise’s favor.
The Thorns had their eyes on former Norman North standout Yazmeen Ryan and were willing to trade up in the order to draft her.
Luckily for Parsons, Ryan was waiting for them with the sixth overall pick in Thursday’s NWSL draft.
“Yazmeen was our No. 1 target,” Parsons said in a video interview posted to the Thorns’ official Twitter account. “We’ve been trying to move up a little bit higher to be able to get it done. So, when we failed to do that, it got a bit tense.
“She’s someone that we feel that we need right now that helps us right now. And there were only a couple of those in this draft.”
For Ryan, she’s just happy to finally have her shot at playing professional soccer.
"This means everything,” said Ryan, surrounded by family, during in an interview on the NWSL draft stream. “This is something that I've been looking forward to since before I could remember. We're just all so excited, I just can't believe I'm going to be playing in the league that I've always wanted to be in.”
Ryan’s come a long way in a short amount of time.
She starred at North, where she helped the T-Wolves claim the program’s first state championship in 2014 and was a nominee for the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year award the same year.
Ryan later signed with TCU, where she started all four seasons from 2017-20. The Frogs midfielder finished her college career with 19 goals and 17 assists over 68 appearances. For her efforts, Ryan was a three-time All-Big 12 selection, making the first team in 2018 and ’19.
She now joins the Thorns, a decorated club within the NWSL. The Thorns are one of three teams to win multiple NWSL Challenge Cup championships, winning in 2013 and '17.
