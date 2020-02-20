Jonathan Tang and his teammates try to find a small room before each swim meet.
The Norman North senior isn’t sure what compels him, but he uses the time to speak to teammates who might be experiencing pre-meet anxiety.
He doesn’t ever prepare what he’s going to say. The Dartmouth-bound swimmer just wants to make sure his fellow Timberwolves are ready.
“I just feel this urge to just go out there and make sure that everybody’s in check and focused,” he said. “I just speak from the heart and try to motivate them as much as possible.”
His quasi-locker room speeches, laden with a veteran’s perspective, become even more essential this weekend when North travels to Jenks for the Class 6A state swim meet.
He tries to mitigate the nervous energy that can often consume less experienced swimmers. He wants to ensure everyone’s locked in to reach North’s lofty standards — the T-Wolves have won four state championships in the last seven years.
Perhaps, it shouldn’t be a surprise why he chose to extend his swimming career at Dartmouth. He signed with the Ivy League program over Georgetown because of its team-friendly environment.
He felt welcomed from the second he arrived on campus and could tell how tight-knit Dartmouth’s swimmers were, which is something he’s tried to cultivate at North.
He also loves the Dartmouth coaches and the aura around the program, which isn’t currently at the top of the Ivy League. Though, he says he looks forward to being apart of the team's ascension.
“I can feel a positive vibe around the whole team and the environment is just really light, everyone’s just having a good time and working hard,” Tang said. “So, I really see myself fitting in there.”
Tang has one meet left with North, which is coming off a first-place finish at 6A’s Edmond regional meet.
The North boys topped the team standings behind Tang’s first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. He also helped North’s 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay teams both take first as well.
This weekend, North goes for its second state title in four years since Tang arrived as a freshman during the 2016-17 season.
Tang possibly could have another state title if not for the T-Wolves’ costly disqualification in the 400-freestyle relay his freshman year. North made up for it a year later by winning 6A’s state title but the pressure is on again to bounce back from 2019’s second-place finish.
Tang admits this week leading up to the state swim meet has felt different compared to past seasons.
He just wants to cherish each second, considering it’ll be the final competition of his T-Wolf career.
“I’ve been really thinking that what I should be doing is really just being present and being in the moment with my team, because I’ve been through a lot with this team and I love each and every single one of us,” Tang said. “… They’ve been giving me energy throughout this week and leading up, and I’m just super excited to see what we can do this weekend.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
