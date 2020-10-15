Norman North's road to a Class 6A volleyball state championship will begin Monday at Choctaw High School.
North will battle Edmond Santa Fe in its quarterfinals match, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. If the T-Wolves advance, they will face the victor of Mustang and Deer Creek at 5:30 p.m. later the same day.
The state championship match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Admission for state tournament matches is $10. The OSSAA requires all spectators to wear face coverings.
Class 6A state volleyball tournament
All matches at Choctaw HS
Monday's matches
Quarterfinals
Game 1: Mustang vs. Deer Creek, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2: Norman North vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3: Bishop Kelley vs. Edmond North, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: Bishop McGuinness vs. Jenks, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
State championship, 4:30 p.m.
