Norman North v Choctaw Volleyball

Norman North's volleyball team celebrates a point during the Timberwolves' game against Choctaw, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Norman North High School. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

Norman North's road to a Class 6A volleyball state championship will begin Monday at Choctaw High School.

North will battle Edmond Santa Fe in its quarterfinals match, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. If the T-Wolves advance, they will face the victor of Mustang and Deer Creek at 5:30 p.m. later the same day.

The state championship match is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Admission for state tournament matches is $10. The OSSAA requires all spectators to wear face coverings.

Class 6A state volleyball tournament

All matches at Choctaw HS

Monday's matches

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Mustang vs. Deer Creek, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: Norman North vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3: Bishop Kelley vs. Edmond North, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Bishop McGuinness vs. Jenks, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

State championship, 4:30 p.m.

