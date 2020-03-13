Norman Public Schools proceed with spring sports while monitoring Coronavirus disease outbreak

The show goes on for Norman Public Schools’ spring athletic programs. At least, for now.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association postponed this weekend’s state basketball tournaments, delaying the Norman High girls’ Class 6A state title defense until further notice.
Health concerns regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced the postponement, but the decision only applies to OSSAA-sponsored events.
The OSSAA is allowing each district to decide whether it’ll continue with its baseball, golf slowpitch softball, tennis and track and field seasons. And while the situation remains fluid, NPS plans to move forward with its spring sports as scheduled.
“We have to put all contingency plans in place,” NPS superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino said. “But right now where we are, if you’re not in season, you should not be meeting, working out or doing anything. Right now, those spring sports are able to move forward with what they’re doing.”
NPS' athletic programs could face game cancelations or postponements if safety measures are enforced by state or federal agencies. The school district canceling classes would also cause its programs to call off athletic events.
Dr. Migliornio says NPS works closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among other health professionals, for consultation during its decision-making processes.
“We take their guidance when it comes to things like the coronavirus,” Dr. Migliorino said. “... We depend on and lean on our partners in any situation when it comes to the safety of our students, whether it's academically, weather-related or in this case, health-related.”
NPS has suspended all out-of-state travel for its programs, which are often scheduled during the district’s spring break period. Norman High's baseball team was in Texas for a tournament, but returned Friday after the news.
The Durant Public Schools district announced it's suspending all extracurricular activities through at least March 31, but most Oklahoma districts are continuing with spring sports.
While NPS is proceeding with its spring schedule, it's doing so with an abundance of caution, considering the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
“It's an unprecedented event that has occurred, nothing quite like this has happened ever before,” NPS athletic director TD O’Hara said. “And so, it's always something new. And with that, you kind of take things as they come. Our district administration has been great in their leadership and communication from their end.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.