Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A-I
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Owasso (9) — (2-0) — 45 — 1
2. Broken Arrow — (2-0) — 35 — 3
3. Jenks — (1-1) — 28 — 2
4. Mustang — (1-0) — 10 — NR
(tie) Union — (0-2) — 10 — 5
Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 5. Enid 1. Norman North 1.
Class 6A-II
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Bixby (9) — (2-0) — 40 — 1
2. Stillwater — (1-0) — 33 — 2
3. B.T. Washington — (2-0) — 24 — 4
4. Del City — (1-1) — 20 — 3
5. Midwest City — (1-1) — 5 — NR
Others receiving votes: Muskogee 3. Putnam West 2. Choctaw 2. Deer Creek 1.
Class 5A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Carl Albert (9) — (1-0) — 90 — 1
2. Bishop Kelley — (2-0) — 75 — 2
3. Piedmont — (1-0) — 67 — 4
4. McGuinness — (1-0) — 65 — 3
5. Collinsville — (1-0) — 48 — 6
6. Ardmore — (1-0) — 37 — 8
7. Noble — (1-0) — 31 — 9
8. El Reno — (1-1) — 27 — 5
9. Sapulpa — (1-1) — 15 — NR
10. Lawton Mac — (1-0) — 14 — NR
Others receiving votes: Guthrie 8. Coweta 7. McAlester 6. Tahlequah 3. Tulsa East Central 2.
Class 4A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Wagoner (9) — (1-0) — 90 — 1
2. Weatherford — (1-0) — 78 — 2
3. Tuttle — (1-0) — 70 — 3
4. Skiatook — (1-0) — 56 — 6
5. Poteau — (1-2) — 48 — 4
6. John Marshall — (1-0) — 47 — 8
7. Blanchard — (0-1) — 32 — 5
8. Cache — (1-1) — 29 — 9
9. Hilldale — (1-0) — 17 — NR
10. Bethany — (0-2) — 9 — 7
Others receiving votes: Clinton 6. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. Ada 2. Chickasha 2. Elk City 1. Grove 1.
Class 3A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Heritage Hall (7) — (1-0) — 79 — 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) — (1-0) — 72 — 2
3. Holland Hall — (1-0) — 59 — 4
4. Perkins-Tryon — (0-0) — 52 — 3
5. Stigler — (2-0) — 46 — 5
6. Verdigris — (1-0) — 44 — 6
7. Berryhill — (0-0) — 26 — 7
8. Kingfisher — (1-1) — 23 — 10
9. Plainview — (0-1) — 13 — 8
10. Kingston — (1-0) — 10 — NR
Others receiving votes: Checotah 4. Anadarko 4. Sulphur 3. Lone Grove 3. Seminole 2.
Class 2A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Vian (9) — (2-0) — 90 — 1
2. Jones — (1-0) — 79 — 2
3. Beggs — (0-1) — 64 — 3
4. Sperry — (1-0) — 55 — 4
5. Washington — (2-0) — 41 — 10
6. Millwood — (0-1) — 36 — 6
7. Metro Christian — (1-1) — 34 — 9
8. Marlow — (1-0) — 24 — NR
9. Adair — (1-1) — 18 — 7
(tie) Cascia Hall — (0-1) — 18 — 5
Others receiving votes: Chisholm 8. Eufaula 8. Prague 4. Davis 3. 9, Roland 3. Chandler 2. Spiro 2. Purcell 1. Lindsay 1. Bethel 1. Frederick 1. Rejoice Christian School 1. Community Christian 1.
Class 1A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Cashion (5) — (2-0) — 77 — 1
2. Pawhuska (2) — (2-0) — 73 — 2
3. Ringling (1) — (0-0) — 64 — 3
4. Thomas Custer — (0-0) — 53 — 4
5. Gore — (0-0) — 43 — 5
6. Pawnee — (1-1) — 41 — 7
7. Okemah — (1-0) — 30 — 6
8. Minco — (1-0) — 23 — 8
9. Tonkawa — (1-0) — 16 — 9
10. Hominy — (1-1) — 8 — 10
Others receiving votes: Morrison 6. Chelsea 2. Crescent 2. Boone-Apache 1. Texhoma 1.
Class B
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Shattuck (7) — (1-0) — 43 — 1
2. Dewar (2) — (2-0) — 36 — 2
3. Cherokee — (1-0) — 25 — 3
4. Davenport — (1-0) — 16 — 4
5. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale — (2-0) — 4 — NR
(tie) Pond Creek-Hunter — (1-0) — 4 — NR
Others receiving votes: Alex 3. Laverne 2. Velma-Alma 1. Barnsdall 1.
Class C
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Timberlake (8) — (2-0) — 44 — 1
2. Sasakwa (1) — (1-0) — 33 — 2
3. Buffalo — (1-0) — 22 — 3
4. Mountain View-Gotebo — (1-0) — 16 — 4
5. Tyrone — (1-0) — 7 — NR
(tie) Waynoka — (2-0) — 7 — NR
Others receiving votes: Coyle 3. Midway 2. Maysville 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.