Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 14. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A-I
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Owasso (10) — (3-0) — 50 — 1
2. Jenks — (2-1) — 38 — 3
3. Broken Arrow — (2-1) — 32 — 2
4. Edmond Santa Fe — (1-2) — 7 — T4
(Tie) Mustang — (1-1) — 7 — T4
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 6. Union 4. Enid 4. Norman North 2.
Class 6A-II
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Bixby (9) — (2-0) — 49 — 1
2. Stillwater (1) — (2-0) — 41 — 2
3. B.T. Washington — (2-0) — 28 — 3
4. Midwest City — (2-1) — 14 — 5
5. Del City — (1-2) — 9 — 4
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 4. Lawton 3.
Class 5A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Carl Albert (10) — (2-0) — 100 — 1
2. Bishop Kelley — (3-0) — 89 — 2
3. Collinsville — (2-0) — 76 — 5
4. McGuinness — (1-1) — 62 — 4
5. Ardmore — (1-0) — 55 — 6
6. Sapulpa — (2-1) — 44 — 9
(tie) Piedmont — (1-1) — 44 — 3
8. Guthrie — (3-0) — 25 — NR
9. Pryor — (1-1) — 16 — NR
10. Coweta — (1-1) — 10 — NR
Others receiving votes: Noble 8. McAlester 7. El Reno 5. Tulsa East Central 4. Lawton Mac 4. Tahlequah 1.
Class 4A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Wagoner (8) — (2-0) — 98 — 1
2. Weatherford (2) — (2-0) — 88 — 2
3. Tuttle — (3-0) — 78 — 3
4. Poteau — (1-2) — 63 — 5
5. Cache — (2-1) — 48 — 8
6. Skiatook — (1-1) — 44 — 4
7. Blanchard — (1-1) — 43 — 7
8. John Marshall — (1-1) — 36 — 6
9. Hilldale — (2-0) — 25 — 9
10. Bethany — (1-2) — 7 — 10
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 5. Cushing 4. Elk City 3. Clinton 3. Newcastle 3. Grove 1. Sallisaw 1.
Class 3A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Heritage Hall (9) — (2-0) — 99 — 1
2. Lincoln Christian — (1-0) — 87 — 2
3. Holland Hall — (2-0) — 79 — 3
4. Stigler — (3-0) — 68 — 5
5. Verdigris — (2-0) — 56 — 6
6. Kingfisher (1) — (2-1) — 44 — 8
7. Berryhill — (0-0) — 35 — 7
8. Kingston — (2-0) — 34 — 10
9. Perkins-Tryon — (0-1) — 30 — 4
10. Plainview — (0-3) — 6 — 9
Others receiving votes: Seminole 5. Anadarko 2. Lone Grove 2. Mount St. Mary 2. Sulphur 1.
Class 2A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Vian (10) — (3-0) — 100 — 1
2. Jones — (2-0) — 89 — 2
3. Washington — (3-0) — 67 — 5
4. Beggs — (0-1) — 64 — 3
5. Sperry — (1-1) — 48 — 4
6. Millwood — (1-1) — 45 — 6
7. Marlow — (2-0) — 40 — 8
8. Metro Christian — (1-1) — 33 — 7
9. Adair — (2-1) — 27 — T9
10. Cascia Hall — (2-1) — 17 — T9
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 6. Prague 5. Spiro 5. Chandler 3. Rejoice Christian School 1.
Class A
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Cashion (7) — (3-0) — 97 — 1
2. Pawhuska (2) — (2-0) — 89 — 2
3. Ringling (1) — (1-0) — 74 — 3
4. Thomas Custer — (1-0) — 69 — 4
5. Pawnee — (2-1) — 59 — 6
6. Gore — (0-0) — 49 — 5
7. Okemah — (1-1) — 32 — 7
8. Hominy — (2-1) — 22 — 10
9. Minco — (1-1) — 13 — 8
(tie) Tonkawa — (1-1) — 13 — 9
Others receiving votes: Wewoka 7. Mangum 7. Crescent 7. Morrison 4. Hollis 2. Woodland 2. Texhoma 2. Sayre 1. Konawa 1.
Class B
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Shattuck (10) — (2-0) — 50 — 1
2. Dewar — (3-0) — 38 — 2
3. Cherokee — (2-0) — 30 — 3
4. Davenport — (2-0) — 19 — 4
5. Alex — (2-1) — 4 — NR
Others receiving votes: Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Canton 2. Barnsdall 1. Quinton 1. Laverne 1. Velma-Alma 1.
Class C
School — Total — Points — Prv
1. Timberlake (10) — (3-0) — 50 — 1
2. Sasakwa — (2-0) — 34 — 2
3. Buffalo — (2-0) — 31 — 3
4. Mountain View-Gotebo — (2-0) — 21 — 4
5. Waynoka — (2-0) — 8 — T5
Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 1.
