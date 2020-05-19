Oklahoma’s high school sports hiatus could meet its end — at least in some capacity — as early as June 1.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association sent a letter to member school administrators on Tuesday, announcing a special board meeting will be held Friday at 9 a.m to discuss resuming sports.
“We have continued to work on our plan for summer activities to begin in some form on June 1st,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson wrote in the letter. “We wanted to get the plan to the membership today but have decided to wait until Friday after our Board of Directors have a chance to review it and approve it through a Special Board meeting Friday morning. If the Board approves the plan, we will send an email to all Administrators immediately afterwards.
“We apologize for the delay, but we want to be thorough and we want to be responsible as we venture into something we have never faced before. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
The OSSAA put all of its sponsored events on hold in mid-March with growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The organization unanimously voted to cancel all of its remaining state basketball tournaments and spring sports for the 2019-20 school year later in the month.
The OSSAA has asked its member schools to keep its facilities closed through the end of May as it further examines the situation.
“Even though our state has started the ‘re-opening’ process, we feel it is important for our member school facilities to remain closed until at least June 1,” the OSSAA stated in a release on May 4. “This will give us enough time to review data from our state and local government entities, our health-care professionals, and the other national sports and activities governing bodies.
“Based on the information we have at that time, we could adjust the June 1 date and/or add or relax restrictions to the summer activities regulations. Our focus has become doing all we can do to help preserve the opening of schools and activities in the fall.”
