OSSAA modifies schedule for 6A state swim meet, wrestling regionals

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced several changes to its postseason calendar on Tuesday.
The Class 6A state swim meet, which will be held at Jenks Aquatic Center, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 24, and Thursday, Feb. 25. Warm-up schedules and start times will remain the same.
All regional wrestling tournaments have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 20 and will conclude on Monday, Feb. 22.
The OSSAA has also pushed back all Class 2A-4A district basketball games. Games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, will be played at the same sites and times but on Monday, Feb. 22. All games scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23.