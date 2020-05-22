The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s proposed reopening plan fell through at a special board meeting Friday morning.
The OSSAA proposed a three-phase plan to reopen high school sports to its board during a Zoom meeting, which attracted nearly 500 attendees.
The motion failed 7-6.
The plan’s failure to pass means high school sports will reopen under the OSSAA's normal guidelines on June 1, leaving each district to enforce its own health and safety regulations. And districts will be able to hold camps and clinics with the board's rejection of the plan.
Member schools must observe the OSSAA’s regular dead period, which is set for June 28 through July 5. Cross country, fastpitch softball, volleyball and fall baseball can begin organized practices July 15.
The OSSAA Board of Directors' next meeting is scheduled for June 9.
The OSSAA's proposal outlined a timeline to its member schools with health and safety guidelines, beginning June 1.
The original plan allowed schools to provide one-on-one in-person instruction and strength and conditioning from June 1-28. Team practices, camps and clinics were not permitted during this phase.
The second phase, planned for June 29-July 31, added activity specific instruction but for no longer than 60 minutes. The third phase, set for an August 1 start, allowed fastpitch softball, fall baseball, cross country, cheer and non-athletic programs to open practice.
