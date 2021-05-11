NOBLE — Scoring opportunities came and went for Noble.
They tended to go that way for Bishop Kelley as well.
A defensive battle brewed for 40 minutes in the Class 5A state semifinals on Tuesday. But following a grueling first half, the Comets finally cracked the Bears’ back line.
Bishop Kelley pushed its first goal through five minutes into the second half and it would have been enough. The Tulsa-area private school added another, however, with six minutes remaining to top Noble 2-0 and advance to this weekend’s state championship game.
It wasn’t the typical season-ending scene at Noble Stadium.
Sure, the Bears retreated to their locker room in much more somber fashion than their 5A foes. But without a senior on Noble’s roster, coach Kassie Byrd believes her program’s first state semifinals trip won’t be its last.
“It sucks tonight obviously, but we're gonna do the same thing next year and we're gonna win this game,” Byrd said. “We're gonna get to the finals next year.”
Noble certainly looked like a team that could have done it this time around.
The Bears, who finished second to Bishop McGuinness in District 5A-1 and were 13-2 entering Tuesday’s contest, struggled to establish its offense against the Comets. But its defense, anchored by underclassmen, held a Bishop Kelley attack to two goals, a rare sight for the Comets.
Bishop Kelley has scored two or less goals in five of its 17 games. In the postseason, Bishop Kelley ran through Coweta 6-0 and McAlester 7-0 before getting to Noble.
The Bears have fielded a quality offensive attack as well. Tuesday’s loss was just Noble’s second time going scoreless in a match this season.
Setting up its offense was a struggle for all 80 minutes, though the Bears never seemed rattled by their shortcomings.
“We've been in situations before where we've been scored on and we've come back and we've won a game,” Byrd said. “… I knew that they were gonna keep fighting. Our pass game wasn't there tonight, that definitely hurt us, but this team does have a lot of heart.”
Perhaps that heart will, as Byrd predicts, be on display in next year’s semifinals.
The Bears made program history with their with their 2-1 win over Piedmont in the state quarterfinals last Friday.
Byrd’s message to her group was to make history again Tuesday.
It didn’t play out the way Noble hoped.
But with every one of Byrd’s players returning next season, the program’s future appears as bright as ever going into the offseason.
“They're young. They'll learn all those things,” Byrd said. “But in a huge pressure game like this, I'm proud of them. At the end of the day, I told them in the locker room, I can't even be mad at you guys. Think of your season you had.
"It's just phenomenal and I'm so proud of them.”
