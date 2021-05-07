Playoff soccer: North girls have too many weapons, oust Yukon in quarters

By the end of the game, the shots were even, nine each.
The Norman North girls actually committed more fouls than Yukon Friday night at Bryan Young Memorial Field.
In a Class 6A quarterfinal, North keeper Mallory Osborn actually had to put herself between the ball and the net more times than her Yukon counterpart, Navaeh Vanhoutan.
Still, the T-Wolves prevailed 2-0, had just about all of the best chances and if they didn’t dominate — and the numbers say they didn’t — nor did they ever appear in trouble on their way back to the Class 6A state playoffs seminal round, which will have them traveling into the Tulsa metro Tuesday evening.
Now 14-0 on the season, the program has actually won 22 straight games, going back to the opening night of the 2019 playoffs.
That state championship squad was much different than this one, only Meredith McAlester from the current lineup playing a regular role in that postseason run.
Still, much of what makes this one so good was on display against the Millers (11-4).
One of them is the athleticism of starting forwards Narissa Fults and Jada Ryan, who were both part of North’s first goal, coming just 5:35 into the game.
Already in the penalty box, Fults played a bouncing ball in close quarters to Ryan, who immediately had two Millers converge upon her. Trying to win the ball, jostling with both defenders, Ryan took a hard spill, receiving no call.
But if that was unfortunate, the fact she drew all the defensive attention wasn’t, because Fults soon had the ball on her right foot, unmarked with most of the net to shoot at and didn’t miss.
The second tally came less than two minutes into the second half and managed to highlight McAlester’s awareness as a playmaking midfielder.
Fults began the sequence, putting the ball on McAlester’s foot 5 or 6 yards in front of the goal mouth, the only hitch being McAlester’s receiving it with her back to the net, a defender she sensed more than saw behind her.
No problem, she calmly dished the ball to Becca Tweedy 10 or 12 yards from the net and she, like Fults before, had most of it to shoot at and didn’t miss.
“I felt the girl right behind me and I knew it was going to be a hard shot,” McAlester said. “Becca was in the perfect spot, so really I had the easy job to just lay it off to her and she put an awesome hit on the frame.”
McAlester saw the T-Wolves’ first goal clearly, too.
“They’re both so incredibly athletic and they both work their butts off, throughout the entire season,” she said. “I’m glad they’ve been able to convert in the playoffs.”
Fults and Ryan, on a give-and-go-and-give-back, also teamed on a goal in North’s 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Southmoore.
“They’re huge assets to our team and I love playing with them,” McAlester said. “It makes my job super easy.”
North coach Trevor Laffoon, who’s quick to admit his bar is high, said he wasn’t wild about the way his team had played in the first half and thought it relaxed after the second goal came early in the second.
Still, all complaints are relative.
“The girls were a little lax, but I’m happy we were in that position [leading 2-0] … The group’s a good group and I have a high standard for them … Pleased with the result,” he said.
That result has them in the game to get to the game — against Bixby, at Bixby, at 6 p.m. Tuesday — where they can make it, though separated by two years, consecutive state championships.