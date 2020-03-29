Editor's note: The Transcript will be printing personal essays written by high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to cancelations this year. To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email sports@normantranscript.com or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.
I’m forever thankful that I had the opportunity to play basketball.
My parents made their best effort to let me do things I enjoy doing; some kids don’t get that chance. I’m so glad I was able to call Moore High School my second home for four years.
This season has been a rollercoaster.
We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, even some backward spirals. This year we dealt with heartbreak, but it didn’t stop us from getting the job done.
This obstacle wasn’t a stop sign, it was simply a yield sign.
It showed how strong we all are. When we defeated Choctaw at Capitol Hill to reach the state tournament, we were all ecstatic. Moore hasn’t made it to the state tournament in twenty years.
The following days were filled with joy, and we knew we had to bring the state title back home.
This year Moore had so many athletic accomplishments. The moments before we took off for state were enjoyable — painting the bus windows, the state sendoff, the bus breaking down twice on our journey to Tulsa, and seeing my friends' faces fill with excitement while watching me leave.
I kept thinking we would come home as state champions. Then when we got the news that the state tournament was canceled, we had to go back home. We didn’t know how to feel at first. I just remember the faces of my teammates filled with gloom.
While we were packing, I could hear the other girls screaming. Being a senior had its emotional moments. I had a lot of lasts and so did the other girls. Last first practice, last first game, and our very last practice.
Sadly, our last game was against Choctaw.
We had a multitude of support from fellow classmates, parents, even alumni who supported us. I’ll forever be grateful for the coaching staff that has helped me the past four years. They not only helped me become a better player, but they helped me become a better person.
My teammates are the sisters I never had. I could tell them anything. I will miss this team like crazy.
My takeaway from this is to play every game like it’s your last. You never know what catastrophe can ruin your life or when.
If any of you Lady Lions are reading this, here's a reminder: don’t fall over something, and it’s not a goodbye just a see you later.
