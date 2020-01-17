Prep basketball roundup: Norman North boys stun Edmond Memorial behind Jaylon White's 27

Caelin Hearne silenced the rowdy Edmond Memorial student section with a layup to put the Timberwolves up 56-55 with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
It was Norman North’s first lead since the second quarter and fueled its upset win over 6A's third-ranked Bulldogs, 64-58, on Friday.
North (8-4) surged past Edmond Memorial (10-2) with a fourth-quarter that saw everything come together for the Timberwolves. North junior Jaylon White, the surge's orchestrator, scored eight points in the fourth quarter, while finishing the night with 27 points.
“My team just trusts me, and I trust them,” White said. “They know they’re going to put me in spots to score, and I’m going to put them in spots to score. We just work off of each other.
“It’s a huge win.”
After the junior Hearne’s layup took the lead, a North steal on the other end lead to a 3-pointer from White, who would go onto to make a layup and three more free throws to close out the game. In the final two minutes, North went on a 12-2 run..
“Our guys just really dug in on the defensive end. We started getting stops and rebounds,” said North head coach Kellen McCoy. “In the fourth quarter, we started getting some stops, which led to us getting in transition. Offensively, we executed pretty well and got some good looks and we were able to get back in the game.”
White was able to control the pace of the game the entire night, and his spacing outside the 3-point arc proved to be critical in keeping the Timberwolves competitive. The 6-foot-3 guard started the game off with three 3-pointers in the first quarter, ending with five shots beyond the arc. Norman North went into the second quarter up 20-12 before Edmond North scored 22 points to go into halftime up 34-32.
“[White] had a great night,” McCoy said. “He did a good job of controlling the pace of the game, getting other guys involved, handling the ball and, obviously, scoring. He’s just going to continue to get better and better.”
North’s second-leading scorer was junior Aiden Walker, who tallied 12 points.
“It’s a huge win,” McCoy said. “[Edmond Memorial is] one of the best programs in 6A, year in and year out. [They’re] well-coached, they got great players. They’re highly respected all around the state. It’s huge for our program.”
Up next, North is at Moore on Tuesday.
• NHS boys fall at Edmond North: A promising start turned south for the Norman High boys.
The Tigers collectively came into the road game strong with senior Ben Emmert and junior Jaden Bray leading the Tigers to a 13-5 lead after eight minutes.
Class 6A’s No. 11 Edmond North torched NHS from the perimeter, however, hitting nine 3-pointers. And the Huskies won 62-58.
Emmett scored a team-high 17 points in the loss, while Bray finished with eight.
Dale Richard also had a solid showing with 14 points, Trentez Scales scored nine and Connor Goodson had 10.
The NHS boys (4-8) face Putnam City North at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game is apart of the Oklahoma Classic, which will be hosted at Midwest City High School.
• Aaliyah Moore reaches milestone in Lions’ win: Moore junior Aaliyah Moore had plenty to celebrate Friday night.
The Lions went to Edmond Santa Fe and won 81-63. And amid the victory, Aaliyah Moore eclipsed 1,000 career points.
The Lions forward is considered the nation's seventh-best prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.com. She's listed as a five-star prospect and is undecided where she'll play in college.
— Joe Buettner & Caleb McCourry
