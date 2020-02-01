Prep basketball roundup: Norman North boys top Mustang to push win streak to 8

The Norman North boys extended their win streak to eight with a 59-52 win over Mustang.
When it comes to streaks, North head coach Kellen McCoy is superstitious. He jokingly refused to address it Friday night, insisting it's just one game at a time.
“I don’t want to know,” McCoy said with a laugh. “I don’t care. … I don’t want to jinx myself by even thinking about it.”
With each of those wins, McCoy has a plan for junior guard Jaylon White, who opposing coaches throw double-teams on. Mustang (8-10) did that by keeping two defenders on him when he crossed the half-court line with the ball.
McCoy was able to utilize this to get the ball from White, who finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting, to his teammates’ hands.
“[White’s] done a good job of being unselfish and making the right plays as far as getting other guys shots when teams double-team him," McCoy said.
The ball movement led to sophomore forward Gavin Frakes finishing with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The North crowd erupted in the third quarter, where Frakes scored eight of those points after sinking both of his 3-point attempts in the quarter. Not counting White’s shots, the rest of the team shot 14-of-32 from the field.
“[My teammates] just came out ready to play and that’s what we need from the young guys and the role guys coming off the bench,” White said. “Just come be ready to play. That’s what we did.”
Unlike McCoy, White has been paying a little attention to the win streak, but said after his mom reminded him that they won six-straight after beating Choctaw, 73-70, on Jan. 25, he stopped paying attention.
“We just play it game by game,” White said.
Up next, the T-Wolves (14-4) are at Edmond Santa Fe at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
• Emmert leads NHS boys against Westmoore: Norman High senior Ben Emmert started fast against Westmoore on Friday.
The Tiger forward scored 11 of NHS' 17 points in the first eight minutes. The Jaguars as a team scored seven in the same span.
Emmert ultimately ended with 21 points to lead NHS to 54-40 win over Westmoore.
Westmoore made it interesting, cutting NHS' early lead to 35-31 late in the second quarter. The Tigers went on a 10-0 run in response to separate themselves in the second half.
NHS’ Jonah Paden added eight points, while Trentez Scales had seven.
Westmoore was led by David Owusu, who scored 15 points.
• Tip-ins: The Moore girls beat Edmond Memorial 55-46, while the Moore boys lost 64-45. ... Class 6A's top-ranked Southmoore boys beat Stillwater 85-44. The Southmoore girls narrowly lost 55-51 to Stillwater on Friday. ... The Noble boys topped Piedmont 65-55, while the Noble girls fell 62-32 to the Wildcats. ... Tecumseh swept Little Axe on Friday — the Little Axe girls lost 33-19, while the boys lost 71-52.
— Joe Buettner & Caleb McCourry
