Prep basketball roundup: Washington, Embry lead Norman High girls past Southmoore

The Norman High girls were challenged early on their home floor.
Southmoore came within three points of the Tigers in the second quarter but 6A’s fourth-ranked NHS gradually poured it on offensively, topping Southmoore 71-39 on Tuesday.
The Tigers had four players score in double figures — Kelbie Washington had 19 points, Chantae Embry with 16, Mikayla Parks posted 12 and Aaliyah Henderson chipped in 11.
NHS collectively made 48.9 percent of its shots and were 10 of 16 from the 3-point line in the runaway win.
NHS coach Michael Neal said he was proud of his team’s effort to fight off early adversity. And he was impressed with how consistent Washington and Embry were for 32 minutes.
“You have those two step up,” Neal said. “The game before, it was Mikayla [Parks] and Aliyah Henderson. So, everybody has their moments and tonight was one of Kelbie and Chantae’s better performances.”
Southmoore’s Madison Crandall scored a team-high 12 points. Jessica McManus, Brooklyn Haywood and Shelby Sylvester each added six in the loss.
Next for the NHS girls (11-1), they’ll begin the Carl Albert tournament on Thursday.
Southmoore (0-11) is at Moore’s John Nobles Invitational this weekend.
• Norman North boys hold off Moore: Caelin Hearne got loose for a dunk with about two minutes remaining and Norman North took a double-digit lead it didn’t lose.
Hearne finished with a team-high 20 points and North beat Moore 57-47 on Tuesday at Douglas H. Frederick Sports Complex.
Jacob Yohn finished with 10 points for the 12th-ranked Timberwolves (9-4).
North broke a tight game early, taking an 18-12 lead following a 6-0 run. Hearne pushed the lead to 29-19 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Moore (5-8) had a chance to make it a game late when North guard Jaylon White was called for a technical foul with 2:37 left, but the Lions missed both free throws and never capitalized.
White and Aiden Walker each scored eight points.
North begins the Shawnee Invitational on Thursday.
— Joe Buettner & Tyler Palmateer
