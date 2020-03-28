Prep basketball: Southmoore senior reflects on lone season with state-bound SaberCats

Editor's note: The Transcript is printing personal essays written by high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short due to cancelations this year. They are edited for length and clarity. To nominate a senior for submission, coaches may email sports@normantranscript.com or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.
My name is Brody Urquhart. I'm the starting center for the Southmoore Sabercats basketball program, and I’m honored to be chosen to represent my team, even though I’ve only been with it for a year.
I moved from Houston, Texas last spring and went straight into basketball. I had a choice between several schools when I moved, but chose Southmoore. Not only because it reminded me of my old school in Houston, but because of the camaraderie I witnessed.
Everyone from managers to coaching staff was family. I’ve never seen that type of bond in another program before.
This truly is a one-of-a-kind program.
I wasn't there for the start of our journey to the state championship. That began in 2018-19, with the innocent climb of an underrated team to the state semifinals, where we had Booker T. Washington on the ropes.
That loss spurred the drive that had us ranked No. 1 ranked in Class 6A for many weeks this season and helped us to one of the better records in the state. With nine seniors and five of them starters, this was do or die.
Our journey back started last summer when we would work out every morning. We won the OU team camp tournament, and as soon as school started we got down to business preparing for our first game against Edmond Memorial.
At the time, Southmoore was ranked No. 2 and Edmond Memorial No. 3, so everyone was interested in this match. We had never been more prepared, and thanks to our seriously overachieving coaching staff we beat Memorial with style.
After that game, the rest of a season was a blur of intense hard work and training. There was hardly a day we as a team did not see each other.
Even the sanctity of Christmas break was cast aside for basketball. The very morning after Christmas day we left to take an eight-hour bus ride to Poplar Bluff, Missouri to play in a tournament with some of the best teams from Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kansas. Then after New Years, we had a tournament in Bartlesville.
The train never stopped rolling. Day in day out, your best was expected not just by the coaches but your teammates too.
Then come regionals, after a win against a shorthanded U.S. Grant team that played its hearts out, we faced our toughest matchup yet. Putman City West was a game I’ll never forget. With our high school gym filled to the brim with spectators, the game ensued with both sides giving their all.
Near the end of the game we lost our defensive poise and suffered only our fourth loss of the season. This meant we had to string two games together to reach the state tournament. We practiced with more focus than ever before for the week leading up to the area tournament.
After executing an amazing game plan put together by our coaches, we beat a hard-hitting Northwest Classen. Now all that was left was Lawton, a team that had given us one of our four losses. We didn't take them lightly. It was time to prove our meddle and beat a team with serious talent and size.
Winning that game was an amazing feeling and the knowledge that we made it back to state made it even better.
The next week we left for Tulsa for the state tournament. The morning after we got there, we were heading to practice when we get the news. The tournament was canceled.
Most of us were in disbelief. The gravity of what happened never really hit us until we got back to our locker room in Moore, that afternoon.
We had played our last high school basketball game without even knowing it.
For a good number of us, playing Lawton was our last game ever. Your whole life leads up to this point to finally have a shot at glory, and it’s over just like that, because of something you can’t control. Our coach talked to us in that locker room and many of us shed tears over such a big part of our lives coming to an unfair end.
This team was my family away from home. My teammates and coaches meant the world to me and I'd do anything for them, and I know they all share the same sentiment.
Life will never be the same for me. They taught me to be thankful, patient, coachable and above all, a teammate through and through. The love the coaches showed us was unparalleled.
This really was a family, a one-of-a-kind team.
