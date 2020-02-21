Norman North will enter the Class 6A playoffs fresh off a major win.
The ninth-ranked Timberwolves knocked off No. 8 Edmond North 39-31 on their home floor Friday.
Next week, North (16-7) will travel to Edmond North’s gym for its regional opener against Putnam City. A win would put them in a regional final with Edmond North if the Huskies also get past Northwest Classen.
North’s goal on Friday, though, was to avoid thinking about the potential rematch.
“It's just another game,” North coach Rory Hamilton said. “We try to focus on each and not look too far down the road. You focus on every possession and every quarter against a great opponent.”
Seniors Kayton Kite and Jessika Evans led North with 13 and 9 points, respectively. Keely Hunt and Shamica Smith added four points each as well.
The North girls’ regional opener against Putnam City tips at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. The winner will secure a place in the area-round and play for a regional title at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday
• CCS basketball splits district tilt vs. Lone Grove: The Community Christian boys ran away with its postseason opener against Lone Grove.
The Royals won 73-29 behind Jack Cole’s 20 points, which included four triples. Liam Canty also added 10 points, while Cade Bond pitched in nine.
The CCS girls lost 51-39 to Lone Grove. Kaegan McDuffey scored a team-high 12 points. Eposi Lambe had 11.
Both teams begin regionals next Thursday at CCS' gym.
• NHS basketball sweeps Moore: Class 6A’s No. 1 Norman High girls finished its regular season 21-1 with a 47-44 win over Moore on Friday. The victory extends the program’s winning streak to 19 games.
The NHS boys topped Moore 56-43, fueled by Connor Goodson’s 18-point performance. Ben Emmert also scored in double figures, posting 12.
The NHS girls begin postseason play at 8 p.m. next Thursday against Enid. The boys are at Edmond Memorial at 8 p.m. next Friday.
• 6A state swim meet underway: Norman North and Norman High had strong showings in Jenks for Day 1 of the Class 6A state swim meet.
North’s Caleb Bowden (100 butterfly), Aiden Hayes (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Jonathan Tang (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley) and Daniel Wilson (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) qualified for Saturday’s finals.
The four also fueled North’s preliminary round-best times in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
For the North girls, Hannah Agee advanced to the finals in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Bria Boreham finished top-two in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke prelims.
North’s Victoria Hollen also qualified for Saturday’s finals in the 500 freestyle.
The North girls also moved onto the 400 freestyle relay finals.
Norman High's Elizabeth Daley and Harrison Trumble will represent the girls and boys teams, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke finals on Saturday.
• North trio advances to wrestling regional finals: Norman North sent three to Saturday's Class 6A West regional championship round.
Jacob Zimmer (126), Dylan Smith (160) and Austin Long (182) each went 3-0 at the Westmoore-hosted regionals on Friday.
Hayden Brown (120), Kayden Hawkins (132) and Damon O'Neill (152) are still in contention for third place in their respective weight classes.
• NHS wrestlers still alive: A state-tournament bid is still in reach for several Norman High wrestlers.
Tristen Zinn (106), Chris Anderson (126), Cason Deyalsignh (138), Andre McCoy (145), Aydn Matanane (152), Aaryn Merrick (160), John Walter (182), Myleik Jackson (220), and Alex Legg (285) all took losses on Day 1 of the Class 6A West regional.
The nine wrestlers remain alive, however, in the consolation quarterfinals, which begin Saturday morning at Westmoore.
• This, that: Norman North's boys basketball team lost 55-39 to Edmond North on Friday. The T-Wolves will begin regionals at Midwest City next Friday against Northwest Classen at 6:30 p.m. ... Southmore boys basketball beat Westmoore 85-52, while the Westmoore girls beat the SaberCats 51-26. … Both Little Axe basketball teams fell to Antlers on Friday. The boys lost 55-40 and the girls 55-50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.