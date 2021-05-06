YUKON — On the second day of its Class 6A regional baseball tournament, Norman North went down swinging.
Having lost a game and won a game on Wednesday, the Timberwolves were thrust into the difficult position of having to win twice on Thursday just to reach a single winner-take-all regional title game today.
Instead, the same team that had its way on Wednesday, had its way again Thursday, as Choctaw claimed the elimination game, topping the T-Wolves 5-3.
North didn’t reach the state tournament this time, but its players left their coach thankful for how they navigated a challenging season.
“They were faced with more adversity than any group of athletes I have ever coached,” T-Wolves coach Brian Aylor said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic that cost one season and made this one difficult. “We were very fortunate to have gotten the chance to have a season … It was an honor to be at their side through it all.”
The Yellow Jackets plated four runs in the second inning and a single run in the fifth.
North, though, wouldn’t lose easily, getting a two-out, two-run single form Brae Alonzo that knocked home Jackson Lundquist and Jack Bucholz, who had both singled to begin the top of the fifth inning.
North got another run in the sixth inning when Ibraheem Ahmed, having led off the frame with a single to left field, and having reached third base on Hunter Jones’ single to left field, came home following a dropped third strike with Lundquist at the plate.
Jones started on the mound for the T-Wolves, working the first four innings, allowing six hits and five runs, striking out five.
Bucholz worked two innings of relief, didn’t walk anybody or allow a hit and struck out two.
Alonzo and Bucholz both finished with two hits.
The T-Wolves exited the season 25-10.
Aylor remains happy with the state of the program.
“We have an incredible core group of players returning,” he said. “The future of Norman North baseball has never been brighter.”
