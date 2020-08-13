FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFL NFC Championship football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Kittle has agreed to a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers that reportedly is the richest contract ever at the position. A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, on the deal to keep Kittle off the market next offseason.