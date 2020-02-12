MOORE — Frank Morales’ little brother, Fernando, was doing what little brothers do. Hanging onto Morales’ shoulder, leaning in close and softly bumping his head, just to pass time before the ceremony. Goofing around.
Morales’ dad, Frank Sr., and mom, Rosalia were behind them. Morales was seated with a pen in his hand.
He overcame an injury in the offseason after qualifying for the state wrestling tournament and earned a scholarship at Oklahoma City University.
“Grinding it out and getting back to the old me,” is how Morales categorized the past year. “I feel I achieved that and I feel good about myself. I'm feeling blessed.”
Typical sights and sounds filtered through Moore High School as the athletic program celebrated its largest college signing class in at least eight years — 27 athletes gathered in front of a nearly full performing arts center.
Nearly full.
Moore proceeded with National Signing Day festivities in the wake of last week’s tragedy that killed student-athletes Jessica Freeman and Yuridia Martinez. A speeding pickup claimed their lives and injured four other athletes after striking them during a practice run.
Freeman was supposed to sign with Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas on a running scholarship, and would have been celebrating among her peers Wednesday.
With emotions still raw, Moore officials spoke Tuesday night after Freeman’s funeral about what, if anything out of the ordinary, the signing ceremony should include to honor the tragedy’s victims. What the school opted for was normalcy.
There was a void Wednesday, but a warmth surrounded it.
“We’ve had a rough go of it the past few days,” Moore athletic director Chad Mashburn said with a microphone in his hand before each athlete was introduced.
“But this is a good day, and we’re going to celebrate it.”
Mothers and fathers dressed business casual, or in work boots, used their one hour away from work to gather at the school. They snapped cell phone photos and squeezed their children on stage. Friends posed for photos in front of the nylon Moore Lions backdrops in the lobby.
Perspective wasn’t hard to find.
“We’ve got to keep praying for them,” Morales said. “You know, that could have been me. I thank God for letting me do this today.”
Everyone in the athletic department from students to coaches has processed their pain differently, Mashburn said. At least 30 counselors from inside or outside the school district have responded to requests for grief counseling over the past week, according to Moore Public Schools. Therapy dogs have also been made available.
Wednesday served a similar function. There were a lot of smiles.
“It just felt like we needed that good day, for our health,” Mashburn said. “It helps in the healing process.”
Moore forward Alyssa Williams was one of three Lions’ girls basketball players to sign. She described the past week as stressful. The community rallied together in support of itself, but Williams admitted there were times she and others needed solitude.
For many, Wednesday wasn’t that time. With her mother, Christi, nearby Williams was recognized for choosing Southwest Baptist University (Missouri) after two years of weighing her basketball future.
“Today just makes me think that ... I can play for Rachel,” Williams said. “I can keep going, just like she would have done if it was me.”
Sitting in a quiet office not long after the ceremony, Mashburn spoke about the few opportunities there are for someone like himself, working a leadership position in a large school district, to share emotions. Waking up early, working late and putting together events like Wednesday’s has been his way of coping.
“What we were talking about going to do [today], and then what we ended up doing, was totally far apart,” Mashburn said. “I’m glad we did it the way we did it because those kids needed that, that moment to be recognized.”
Carlos Soto will attend Fort Scott Community College (Kansas) on a track & field scholarship. He was the Moore program’s lone representative Wednesday, flanked by his family and coach Brian Givens.
Many thoughts remain with Kolby Crum, the only victim of the accident who as of Wednesday evening remained hospitalized. He is experiencing severe brain trauma.
Crum had been scheduled to sign a running scholarship with Redlands Community College.
“We’re still celebrating,” Givens said. "Those are amazing kids, the ones we lost. And Kolby continues to fight. He’ll continue because that’s who he is. I don’t ever take for granted as a coach, the opportunity to get to coach kids. I love them all like they’re my own.
“[Today] was a right step. And we've got to continue to fight and take steps, and that's gonna be a long race. But if anybody knows what a long race is like it's my distance runners. Sometimes it's tough and you don't know if you're gonna make it through. But we'll continue to battle.”
