Southmoore's Jordan Thompson named The Transcript's Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Jordan Thompson couldn’t leave.
Not unless someone told him to.
His head coach, Tim Stogsdill, often found the Southmoore senior getting shots up long after practice had ended. It took some nudging but Thompson would eventually leave. Although, the conversation was bound to happen the next day.
“If the gym was open right now,” Stogsdill said, “he'd be there.”
Thompson’s commitment to his craft culminated into a special high school career, capping it with averages of 20.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals during his senior season.
Thompson is The Transcript’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a result.
The honor extends to players in The Transcript’s coverage area; although, few in Oklahoma stacked up to the guard.
“Best [point guard] in the state,” fellow Southmoore senior Sam Godwin recently tweeted, “and it’s not even close.”
Thompson, who is Southmoore’s all-time leading scorer with 1,393 points, showed glimpses of Godwin’s statement through his junior season, leading Southmoore to the 2019 state tournament semifinals.
The target on the program became larger this past season with Southmoore’s deep postseason run.
“He stepped up and really was our heart and soul as far as getting into the state tournament last year,” Stogsdill said. “And then of course this year, everybody knew who he was, so we weren't sneaking up on anybody.”
Thompson, who’s signed to play at Oklahoma Baptist, was unfazed.
His growth from his junior to senior season helped Southmoore rank No. 2 in 6A ahead of the playoffs and finish the year with a 22-4 record.
The SaberCats faced adversity late in the year with a 70-62 loss to Putnam City West in their regional championship. Southmoore then knocked off Northwest Classen and Lawton in back-to-back elimination games to advance to the 2020 state basketball tournament.
Along the way, Thompson asserted himself as the SaberCats’ go-to scoring option alongside the imposing Godwin, who is signed to play at Wofford.
The two made quite the tandem, along with the rest of Southmoore’s loaded roster.
Both seniors filled up the boxscore with their shooting capabilities; although, neither took away from the other.
“The special thing about this group is on any given night, I thought anybody could step up and score for us,” Stogsdill said. “They didn't care who scored. Jordan didn't care who scored. But those guys trusted Jordan to step up and the same way with Sam.”
Thompson was fine distributing the ball, which Stogsdill said is an underrated aspect to his game that will shine even more when he gets to the next level.
Thompson’s passing might have been overlooked, though, with his ability to score at the rim, in the mid-range and beyond the perimeter.
Thomspon lit up opponents as a 35-percent three-point shooter his senior year and finished his four-year career with the same mark.
He’ll be a tough floor general to replace for the SaberCats, especially one who worked as tirelessly as he did to become one of the state’s best players.
“What makes him stand out, I think, is his work ethic and his practice habits,” Stogsdill said. “He worked really hard in the weight room the last several years to get stronger. He's a kid who loves individual workouts and there were times … well, almost every day we had to run him out of the gym, which is a good thing.”
