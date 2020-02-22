JENKS — “Awesome,” said Norman North senior Daniel Wilson, “I feel great.”
So much for sentimental endings.
Then again, go out a state champion four times over and set a couple individual state records in your final high school swim meet and you get to feel however you want.
The only thing missing was a team state title to go with it, but Jenks was probably too dominant to begin with and a mishap at regionals meant the North boys would not be represented in the 200 medley relay and relays count double. Thus, it was not a day to be disappointed, for Wilson nor his teammates Saturday night at Jenks Aquatic Center.
The home-standing Trojans won both the boys and girls Class 6A state swim titles, lapping the field in each division, approaching 400 points, while the second-place Bartlesville boys and second-place Edmond North girls both finished about 150 points behind.
The North boys were next, behind Bartlesville, and set a bunch of state meet records — as good as a state record in Oklahoma high school swimming, because the OSSAA only recognizes state meet marks as state records — along the way.
Kent Nicholson, who coaches both the North and Norman High boys and girls programs, believes Wilson’s potential remains untapped.
“I don’t know where his ceiling is,” he said, “but he isn’t anywhere near it.”
High praise for an athlete who Saturday swam the fastest 200-yard freestyle in Class 6A state meet history, the fastest 100-yard freestyle in Class 6A state meet history and was one-fourth of the quartet that swam the fastest 200-yard freestyle relay in state meet history.
In the 100, Wilson’s 43.85 was almost two seconds faster than Edmond Memorial’s Max Myers’ 45.64 and nearly a second faster than the old state meet mark, Jenks’ Jacob Pearce’s 44.99, set in 2010.
In the 200, Wilson’s 1:37.24 was almost four seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Jenks’ Jazz Widney’s 1:41.14, more than seven seconds faster than his own preliminary time of 1:44.29 swam only the day before, and, stunningly, almost two seconds faster than the previous state-meet mark, 1:39.13, set by the iconic Justin Wu, also of Norman North, in 2013.
The 200 is the length of the pool eight times and is a draining sprint.
“I’ve always had kind of a love-hate relationship with that race,” Wilson said.
Now he can just love it, having finished it faster than everybody who came before him.
Also, along with Jonathan Tang, Caleb Bowden and Aiden Hayes, Wilson swam anchor on the 200-yard freestyle relay, their 1:24.52 besting Jenks by more than four seconds, as well as the previous state meet mark of 1:25.05, set in 2018 by a foursome of Timberwolves that also included Tang.
While Wilson was the only North swimmer to set two individual records, he wasn’t the only North swimmer to claim two individual crowns.
Hayes did, too, winning gold and setting a new meet record in the 100-yard butterfly, 46.79, way out in front of second-place Widney’s 50.26 and more than a second faster than the old state meet mark of Bartlesville’s Kyle Ward (47.92).
Though Hayes failed to set a new meet mark in his other victory, the 50-yard freestyle that he completed in 20.16, the swimmer who’s history he failed to catch was his own, having swam the race in 20.09 only last year.
Wilson and Hayes were also a part of North’s 400-yard freestyle relay victory. Along with Tang and Bowden, the group finished in 3:03.73, almost four seconds faster than Jenks’ 3:07.59, and just off the meet record of 3:03.47 that Tang, Hayes and Wilson were all a part of only last year.
Also, by the the time he returned to Norman Saturday, Wilson may have felt a little more sentimental about his prep career winding to a close, if only because watching him ride off into the sunset was already weighing on Hayes.
“Losing best friends like that, who are going to college,” he said, “it’s going to be an emotional bus ride back, that’s for sure.”
The rest
The Norman High boys finished 15th, the Norman North girls seventh and the NHS girls 18th.
The North girls were led by Bria Boreham, who claimed a pair of second-place finishes, swimming the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.28 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.61.
The NHS girls’ best finish belong to Elizabeth Daley, who placed 11th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.61.
Harrison Trumble delivered the NHS boys’ best finish, placing fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.84.
Class 6A State Swim Meet
Jenks Aquatic Center
Jenks High School
Girls
Final Team Standings
Jerks 382, Edmond North 224, Union 214, Bixby 195, Bartlesville 173, Shawnee 153, Norman North 137, Deer Creek 88, Broken Arrow 82, Edmond Memorial 75, Owasso 72, Muskogee 71, Ponca City 55, Claremore 45, Enid 36, B.T. Washington 32, Stillwater 29, Mustang 28, Norman High 28, Westmoore 18, Edison Prep 15, P.C. North 2
Transcript Area Individuals
200 Medley Relay: 12. Westmoore (Elise Abraham, Whitney Pino, Madison Howie, Cassidy Sharitz) 2:07.27
200 Free: 7, Hannah Agee, North, 2:00.97; 9, Victoria Hollen, North, 2:01.52; 13, Elise Siklosi, NHS, 2:06.56; 15, Ayn Linneman, 2:09.47
200 IM: 2, Bria Boreham, North, 2:12.28; 10, Jadie Brister, North, 2:16.17
100 Fly: 11, Elizabeth Daley, NHS, 1:04.61; 12, Samantha Okroy, North, 1:05.81; 14, Whitney Pino, Westmoore, 1:07.26
100 Free: 10, Jadie Brister, North, 46.92
500 Free: 7, Victoria Hollen, North, 5:22.98
200 Free Relay: 13, North (Reagan Harris, Sydney Austin, Corrie Williams, Victoria Hollen), 1:52.44; 14, Westmoore (Elise Abraham, Cassidy Sharitz, Madison Howie, Whitney Pino), 1:53.21; 16, NHS (Mariz Mendoza, Ayn Linneman, Alondria Rybicki, Elizabeth Daley), 1:53.44
100 Back: 4, Hannah Agee, North, 59:20
100 Breast: 2, Bria Boreham, North, 1:06.61
400 Free Relay: 5, North, (Jadie Brister, victoria Hollen, Hannah Agee, Bria Boreham), 3:48.74; 13, NHS (Ayn Linneman, Maria Mendoza, Mykenzi Miles, Elise Siklosi), 4:08.16
Boys
Final Team Standings
Jenks 394, Bartlesville 249, Norman North 221, Union 187, Edmond North 183, Shawnee 116, Stillwater 95, Edmond Memorial 90, Ponca City 83, Edmond Santa Fe 81, Bixby 75, Owasso 52, B.T. Washington 44, Yukon 40, Norman High 38, Deer Creek 34, P.C. North 31, Southmoore 30, Westmoore 30, Broken Arrow 26, Edison Prep 24, Putnam City 19, Enid 10, Choctaw 8, Moore 4, Mustang 1.
Transcript Area Individuals
200 Medley Relay: 11, Westmoore (Nick Shafer, Adam Stone, Landon Adamo, Brent Teel), 1:53.65
200 Free: 1, Daniel Wilson, North, 1:37.24; 5, Matt Hall, Southmoore, 1:45.70; 11, Landon Adamo, Westmoore, 1:52.13.
200 IM: 4, Jonathan Tang, North, 1:52.90; 12, Keaton Anderson, North, 2:10.41; 15, Tipton Gentry, NHS 2:12.55.
50 Free: 1, Aiden Hayes, North, 20.16; 13, Caleb Bowden, North 22.96
100 Fly: 1, Aiden Hayes, North, 46.79; 7. Caleb Bowden, North, 52.96; 13, Harrison Trumble, NHS, 56.18; 16, Jerry Xing, North, 57.07
100 Free: 1, Daniel Wilson, North, 43.85; 13, Hunter Logan, Moore, 50.62
500 Free: 3, Matt Hall, Southmoore, 4:48.72; 15, Keaton Anderson, 5:13.40
200 Free Relay: 1, North (Jonathan Tang, Caleb Boweden, Aiden Hayes, Daniel Wilson), 1:24.52; 11, NHS (Jaden Anderson, Jacob Wise, Bryce LaFollette, Zach Martin), 1:36.16; 16, Westmoore (Brent Teel, Colby Phillips, Wasan Surintha, Nick Shaffer
100 Back: 5, Jonathan Tang, North, 52.44; 11, Nick Shaffer, Westmoore, 58:39; 13, Jerry Xing, North, 59.22
100 Breast: 5, Harrison Trumble, NHS, 1:02.84; 13, Blake Stevenson, North, 1:08.32
400 Free Relay: 1, North (Jonathan Tang, Caleb Bowden, Aiden Hayes, Daniel Wilson), 3:03.73; 14, NHS (Xander Emanuel, Ryan Swann, Tipton Gentry, Harrison Trumble), 3:49.26; 15, Westmoore (Brent Teel, Adam Stone, Nick Shaffer, Landon Adamo), 3:49.26
