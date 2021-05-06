The girls Class 6A state golf tournament was always going to be a four-team race at Broken Arrow Country Club Wednesday and Thursday.
On Day 1, Edmond Memorial, Edmond North, Broken Arrow and Jenks not only lapped the field, finishing more than 30 strokes better than every other team, but also within four strokes of each other.
Given all that, fifth place remained available and the Norman North girls secured it Thursday.
Norman High, finishing 12th of the dozen teams on hand, was left to be satisfied with having reached the final day of the season.
North’s Corynn Speer used her second round to shoot the best round of the tourney from any Norman entrant, following up an opening 87 with a closing 82 on the par 72 course, good for a 25th-place finish among individuals, one stroke in front of teammate Syrah Javed, who followed Wednesday's 85 with an identical Thursday 85.
Also for North, Blaine Bruton followed her opening 92 with a 94, while Ayla Fetters and Abby Gibson struggled, shooting 101 and 110, respectively.
Three of Norman High’s four players — Kaia Smith, Samantha Hames, Kayla Mayes — all fired off the same score on Thursday: 101. Lilly Boehm shot 105.
NHS’ best overall finish was a 199, from both Smith and Hames.
Edmond North, which trailed Memorial by a single stroke entering the day, went home with the state title, finishing at 628, one shot better than the Bulldogs, after firing a final-round 310, or 77.5 per counted score.
Edmond North’s Haley Blevins won the medalist crown, following an opening 72 with a closing 74 for a 2-over-par 146 total, four strokes better than Jenks’ Lily Stanton.
• Royals ninth: At Cimarron National, in Guthrie, Turner High (Burneyville) claimed the girls Class 2A state tournament, putting together rounds of 329 and 325 for a 654 total on the par 71 course.
Turner, a public school, was followed by three private schools in second, third and fourth: Christian Heritage (663), Regent Prep (711) and Oklahoma Christian Academy (711).
Merritt finished a distant fifth at 770.
Led by the 13th-place individual finish of Sayre Stapleton, Community Christian placed eighth in the 12-team field. Stapleton followed her first-round 83 with a second-round 94, finishing at 177.
The Royals were also represented by Katie Sparks (211), Meredith Moffitt (215), Corban Crooke (225) and Kailey Lewis (244).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.