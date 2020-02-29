State wrestling: Norman wrestlers make history with Oklahoma's first girls state tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Devin Jansing paced over a faded, red wrestling mat Saturday evening, dressed in the only Norman North singlet to be found at Jim Norick Arena.
The four mats set up next to hers used to be the only ones used at Oklahoma’s state wrestling tournament during its late Saturday championship session.
The 2019-20 postseason marked the first year of a two-year pilot program that’s introduced a girls exhibition division at the annual event. And Jansing, who is North’s only female wrestler and only wrestler overall to make it to the final round, couldn’t have been more elated to be competing for a state title.
“It means so much to me,” Jansing said. “It's just great to be a part of this and make history.”
As Jansing awaited her match, her best friend stood across from her.
Choctaw freshman Peyton Hand wasn’t there, though, for moral support. She also was a part of the historic state tournament class.
Jansing and Hand’s bout for the 100-pound division title was the first girls championship of the night. Hand emerged with a 16-0 tech fall victory, but Saturday was about more than just winning and losing.
It was progress for a community that’s finally afforded the opportunity to soak in the atmosphere of the state tournament as competitors.
“It's a big step in the right direction,” said Norman High wrestling assistant Karissa Avallone, who is the program’s first female assistant coach. “And it's going to be even bigger next year.”
NHS brought four to the state tournament, including sophomore Autumn Moore.
Moore finished fourth in the 215-pound division, losing by fall to Owasso's Sidney Milligan, but clinched a podium trip at the end of the night.
“I was so nervous," Moore said of stepping on to the podium among the top-four placers in her weight class. "I was just looking at the crowd and it was kind of scary. But cool."
The experience will be there for Jansing, Moore and others to capitalize on next season. The OSSAA is still working toward sanctioning girls wrestling as a varsity sport, but it reports 313 female student-athletes were registered for the 2019-20 season.
The figure reflects the growing interest nationally for women in wrestling. The number of female high school wrestlers increased from 5,000 participants in 2008 to 16,562 in 2018, according to a survey released by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) in 2019.
If Oklahoma adds girls wrestling as a high school sport, it will join at least 15 other states, including California, Colorado, Hawai'i, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, per NFHS.
And in Oklahoma, the girls wrestling circle is close, best told by Jansing and Hand’s friendship.
The wrestlers will compete as teammates for Oklahoma at USA Wrestling dual nationals in Colorado later this month.
It’s a much better setup for the friends, who rolled through the 100-pound division bracket. Although, Jansing doesn’t hold any bad feelings toward Hand after their championship tilt.
“When you get on the mat it's just a competition,” Jansing said, “and when you get off the mats, your friends again.”
Jansing’s mother, Briana, sees the tight-knit group up close and enjoys the support the young Oklahoma wrestling pioneers give each other.
“It is really cool because as far as the girls are concerned, most of them are friends off the mat,” Briana Jansing said. “I mean, they're not nice and they beat the crap out of each other but when they come off [the mat], they're very respectful of one another and they're supportive in all their different avenues.”
