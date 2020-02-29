OKLAHOMA CITY — The final 40 seconds of Anthony Macias’ last high school match felt like an hour.
“I was ready to win,” he said.
The Southmoore senior led Owasso’s Mark Turner 11-3 in the Class 6A state 170-pound division third-place match at Jim Norick Arena. A victory seemed inevitable but Turner forced him to work all three periods.
Macias powered through; he even tacked a takedown in the closing seconds to end his high school wrestling career with a 13-4 win.
His bout came minutes after fellow Southmoore senior Roarke Simpson placed third in the 145-pound division against Jenks’ Thatcher Hall.
Simpson trailed Hall 7-4 entering the third period but rallied to force a sudden-victory overtime period. He only needed 12 seconds to land a takedown and nearfall, defeating Class 6A’s east regional champion.
The SaberCats didn't have any wrestlers competing for a state title, but Macias and Simpson provided the program a happy note to end its 2019-20 season.
“We’ve had so many kids make so much improvement,” Macias said. “… It wouldn’t be without all of our coaches and our teammates, we're all just doing so great. And we support each other and feed off each other.”
• T-Wolves fall in consolations: The Norman North boys' state tournament came to an early end Saturday.
Hayden Brown (120), Jacob Zimmer (126), Kaden Hawkins-Hinson (132) and Austin Long (182) competed in consolation semifinal matches Saturday. All four T-Wolf wrestlers lost their bouts.
• Evans drops tight contest: Westmoore junior Cooper Evans fell short of the 6A state 132-pound third-place match.
Evans fell 10-6 to Deer Creek's Hudson Neeley. Evans got ahead 4-2 after one period but an escape, reversal and nearfall put Neeley up two points entering the final period.
Neeley tacked on a third-period takedown to advance to the third-place bout.
• Rumsey drops state title match: Moore's Ryann Rumsey placed second in the girls 185-pound division Saturday.
After pinning her quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, the senior lost by fall to Broken Arrow's Ki'eisha Cathey in 3:49.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.