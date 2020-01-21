Top-ranked Southmoore's early sharpshooting buries Norman High boys

Southmoore’s Jordan Thompson corralled a rebound after a missed Norman High shot and raced to his team’s basket as the second quarter approached expiration.
He passed to Brady Urquhart, who lost control of the ball as he went up for a bucket. His teammate, Jamarion Butler, grabbed the loose ball, missed his ensuing shot attempt but scrambled to get the offensive rebound.
Butler found J’Lynn Counters at the top of the key, and the Southmoore senior buried a college-range three as the period ended.
Counters’ teammates embraced him as they proudly walked to their locker room ahead 38-24 at halftime and silenced a rowdy NHS home crowd. Class 6A’s top-ranked Southmoore then used the final 16 minutes to secure a 67-56 victory over the Tigers.
“It’s a big win,” Thompson said. “They always got a good crowd, so we just had to come out and prove we’re No. 1.”
The Tigers made that difficult for the SaberCats.
NHS threw a look at Southmoore that it needed a quarter to adjust to on Tuesday.
“They ran a defense we hadn’t really seen,” Southmoore senior Sam Godwin said. “So, once we settled down and played our pace, we just started making shots.”
The Tigers forced a 22-22 tie early in the second quarter before Southmoore ended the quarter on a 16-2 run.
The SaberCats made 15 of 25 shots from the floor — including 5 of 8 3-point attempts — in the first half. Southmoore finished the game, making 26 of 42 shots and draining 11 threes.
“We’re learning how to take everybody’s best shot and hats off to coach [Rodney] Dindy and Norman,” Southmoore coach Tim Stogsdill said. “They were ready. They had a good plan.”
Godwin, Thompson and Darrin Ryan Godwin led the way for Southmoore.
Godwin posted a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. Thompson scored 17 points, while Ryan recorded 16.
Both Thompson and Ryan made four triples. Damian Kline also had multiple threes, hitting two at NHS’ gym.
“We love playing on the road,” Ryan said.
No kidding.
Stogsdill says his team could’ve put together a better defensive effort, especially late in the game.
NHS seniors Trentez Scales and Jonah Paden tried to fuel a rally, scoring 20 points and 13 points, respectively.
NHS sophomore Connor Goodson (11 points) and junior Jaden Bray (10 points) also scored in double figures.
“There at the end, we kind-of played not to lose on defense,” Stogsdill said. “And then we just hung on and won.”
Up next, the SaberCats (10-1) are at the John Nobles Invitational Tournament in Moore on Thursday. The NHS boys are off until Monday when they host the OKC Storm at 7 p.m.
