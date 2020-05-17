Watch List: Norman schools open to 'all options' to resuming sports

As college and professional teams explore ways to resume competition, high schools are facing similar battles.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has restricted its member schools through the coronavirus pandemic with hopes of soon returning to normalcy.
It’s keeping districts, such as Norman Public Schools, in wait-and-see mode for what’s next. As of now, that could mean anything for its upcoming seasons.
“All options are on the table,” Norman Public Schools athletics director TD O’Hara said. “As far as that part goes, I think there is a strong consideration at this point to preserve our fall sports. Whatever we can do leading up to that point in time, to where those sports have the opportunity to have close to a normal season.”
The upside for high schools is they can potentially push fall sports later into the academic calendar. Too much overlap between sports could cause logistical issues — participation being one of the most critical.
O’Hara said his district is keeping an open mind with the possibility it might be forced to adjust its schedules. The district also understands it might have to limit spectator access based on city and-or state orders.
The health and safety of its community is the top priority for Norman Public Schools. O’Hara said the aim is for Oklahoma’s school districts, the state’s department of education and the OSSAA to collaborate to put together the best plan for getting high school sports back up and running.
O’Hara hopes when a plan is in place, no OSSAA member schools will be at a disadvantage.
“The most important thing to me is, aside from the health of our student-athletes and our coaches,” O’Hara sad, “if and when things are are lifted, and [reopening] phases are being are allowed to start happening, that it is a fair and level playing field for all school districts.”
• Trending up: While Norman’s high school teams wait to return to their sports, their younger counterparts can resume practicing.
Organized youth sports were allowed to begin practicing as of Friday with Norman transitioning into Phase 1B of Mayor Breea Clark’s Healthier At Home Plan.
“Our continued downward trend in the number of new cases is something to be proud of,” said Clark in a release. “It shows our hard work in slowing the spread is working.”
Playgrounds and basketball courts were reopened as part of Phase 1B.
The plan’s third phase, which the city aims to enact June 12, will allow organized youth sports to compete in games.
• Trending down: The Tulsa World has reported that the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State games are likely to be canceled this summer.
OCA executive director Milt Bassett told the Tulsa World he anticipates the organization’s board of directors to vote to cancel the events, scheduled July 25-30, on May 20.
If the events are canceled, the OCA outlined in a letter sent to coaches from Bassett last month that the organization still plans to honor spring sport athletes with All-State selections.
Cleveland County’s schools were well represented with the teams that had already been unveiled.
Norman High’s Elizabeth Daley (swimming), Cade Horton (football), Elise Siklosi (swimming) Ben Sparks (football) received All-State selections.
Norman North’s Jessika Evans (girl’s basketball), Logan Furnish (football), Victoria Hollen (swimming), Dylan Smith (wrestling), Jonathan Tang (swimming), Daniel Wilson (swimming) and Jacob Zimmer (wrestling) also earned All-State honors.
• Dates to consider: June 1. The OSSAA released a statement earlier this month asking member schools to keep facilities closed through the end of May, despite the varying circumstances city by city. The OSSAA says that date is subject to change.
Other dates to consider:
— June 28-July 5. OSSAA dead period.
— July 15. Organized practice can begin for cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch and volleyball.
— August 10. Cross country, fall baseball, fastpitch softball and volleyball seasons may begin, while football practice may also begin.
• Quotable: Dr. Karissa L. Neihoff, National Federation of State High School Associations executive director, published an open letter on Wednesday. She addressed a variety of topics, including whether high school sports could come back without schools reopening: “At the high school level, sports and other activity programs will most likely not return until schools re-open. High school sports and performing arts are education-based programs and complete the learning process on a day-to-day basis. As such, academics during the school day and sports and other activities after school are inseparable.”