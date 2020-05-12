Jace Bohrofen isn't far from his grandfather’s home, or as it's recently become, the host site to games of catch between him and his brother, Braxton.
Jace, a Westmoore baseball standout, is short on access to proper training facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bit of land his grandfather owns provides much-needed space for Jace and his older brother, an Oklahoma redshirt freshman infielder, to throw a baseball around.
Jace Bohrofen spends time working out from his own home as well, which mostly consists of weight-lifting and hitting balls off a tee into a net.
It’s not what most would picture for how a potential Major League Baseball draft pick would be training. Bohrofen is simply making the most of an unprecedented situation.
The Westmoore senior is signed to play college baseball at OU but his plans could change this summer. Bohrofen checks in at No. 94 on MLB.com’s 2020 draft prospect rankings and wouldn’t be opposed to kickstarting his professional baseball career early under the right circumstances.
If the draft doesn’t play in Bohrofen’s favor, he’s just as fine heading to Norman, playing alongside Braxton and following in the footsteps of their father, Brent, who played for the program from 1988-91.
“We'll evaluate the situation if it's right with me and my family, it's definitely something I look forward to,” Bohrofen said of the draft, which doesn't have an official start date yet but expected to unfold this summer.
“If it's not, I have no problem going to OU, playing with my friends and my brother, playing for the school my dad played for when he was in college and it's right down the road. So, it's a win-win situation with either option that I take.”
While Bohrofen boasts two attractive options for his future, he would have liked a proper finish to his high school baseball career.
He ended his time at Westmoore without much of a senior season. The Jaguars played four games — all victories — before their 2020 campaign met its demise. Westmoore was expected to compete for a state championship as it has since Bohrofen arrived on campus.
Westmoore made Class 6A’s state championship game Bohrofen’s freshman and sophomore seasons, losing both times. They clinched a state tournament berth last season as well but fell in the quarterfinals.
Those setbacks have fueled the player Bohrofen is today — a talented outfielder, who was a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-America selection last year and could be Westmoore’s highest-drafted position player ever if he's taken within the 2020 draft's five rounds.
“That kind of just motivates me, personally, and I know motivates other guys on my team to work hard and never forget that feeling of what it felt like the year before,” said Bohrofen, who hit .479 to go with 66 RBIs and 12 home runs last year.
“It just motivates us to want to be better and know that you can't take anything for granted. … Not getting a chance to really capitalize on this season, especially your last year, you want to go out with a good taste in your mouth. It really sucks.”
Bohrofen still has more time to experience a deep playoff run.
If he chooses to stick with his OU commitment, he’ll join a rising Sooner club that finished their 2020 season with a 14-4 record and ranked No. 9 nationally by Baseball America and Perfect Game.
“I really think that they could have made a deep run in the College World Series,” Bohrofen said, “I was really excited for them to get to watch them. The momentum they had going was really good, so who knows what would have happened.”
If he forgoes college, Bohrofen projects as one of professional baseball’s better prospects.
“He's one of the better offensive prospects and has one of the highest floors in the 2020 high school class,” Bohrofen’s MLB.com prospect profile reads, “Bohrofen has a knack for barreling the ball with a quick, compact, left-handed swing ... He hasn't fully grown into his power yet but could develop into a 25-homer threat thanks to his penchant for making hard contact and backspinning the ball.”
Not bad.
Not bad at all.
