Wrestling state tournament: Southmoore's Anthony Macias loses in dramatic finish; Norman North's Devin Jansing in girls' finals 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Anthony Macias did everything but win it. And he might have even done that.
But in the end, the Southmoore 170-pounder ultimately came up on the short end of a 1-0 decision, complete with three close calls on takedowns — one second before the final buzzer.
After that buzzer, referees debated for a good two minutes before deciding Choctaw's Zeke Coleman had in fact fought him off and advanced to today's state tournament finals at State Fair Arena.
Southmoore coach Greg George declined comment afterward but had plenty to say to the officials, as his top senior will now join a number of local wrestlers out of championship contention but still alive looking for podium spots.
In their stead, a pair of local wrestlers stood the tallest in the first run of girls wrestling at Jim Norick Arena. Norman North's Devin Jansing and Moore's Ryann Rumsey both reached the finals of their respective divisions as girls wrestling made its debut on state tournament weekend.
Another nine boys remain alive in their brackets as the wrestling wraps up today.
Two local wrestlers came in off of West Regional titles — Macias and Westmoore junior Cooper Evans — and were looking for big things here.
Of this year's returning area wrestlers, Evans was the lone man to place state a year ago, coming home fourth at 106 pounds. And his state tournament started with a fall in 1:56 against Norman North's Kaden Hawkins-Hinson.
But in the semifinals, Evans ran into a tough foe in Blazik Perez of Broken Arrow, who scored takedowns midway in each frame and eventually scored a 9-1 victory. Evans still can top last year's effort with two wins today to get to third place.
Macias, who went 1-2 last year at state at 170, entered with big momentum off his own West Regional title last weekend. He also started with a fall, sticking Edmond North's Ethan Ooten in only 92 seconds.
His semifinal bout saw him get Coleman to the mat twice, but both times ruled out of bounds in an otherwise dominant first period. Coleman then controlled the second, keeping Macias in the down position the full two minutes.
Coleman escaped 30 seconds into the third and fought off Macias until he got in on a leg with about 15 seconds remaining. The takedown was close — so close the officials couldn't decide — but ultimately the decision went Choctaw's way.
Norman North will have a strong contingent vying for the podium. The Timberwolves put six wrestlers into the state tournament with four moving forward into the second day after victories in the consolation bracket.
A trio in the lower weights got the momentum started, as Hawkins-Hinson followed Hayden Brown (120) and Jacob Zimmer (126) in bouncing back from defeats by scoring decision victories in Friday's second session. They later were joined by Austin Long, who grinded out a 6-5 win at 182 to eliminate Westmoore's Hayden Martin.
Local wrestlers also still alive for a shot at the podium today are Johnathan Price of Little Axe, who went 1-1 at 220 in Class 3A, and a pair of Southmoore grapplers, Jake Wright at 138 and Roarke Simpson at 145.
• Groundbreaking day: Perhaps the biggest overall story this year is the girls exhibition tournament, the first of its kind in Oklahoma. But it looked like anything but an exhibition for the 130 competitors across 10 weight divisions giving their all.
Multiple local wrestlers have a shot at reaching the medal stand with two wrestling for titles today. And no one stood taller Friday than the smallest in stature of them all in the freshman, Jansing.
Jansing scored a first-round fall against Broken Arrow senior Elizabeth Jones to reach the semifinals at 100 pounds, the tournament's lightest weight division. She followed that with two key reversals leading to a 6-2 decision against Cleveland's Grace Van Wagner. Now she'll go on to face undefeated Peyton Hand of Choctaw for the division championship.
And Rumsey had perhaps an even more dominant day in rolling into the championship match at 185 pounds. The undefeated senior needed just 2:23 to score a pair of pinfalls and earn a final match against Broken Arrow's Ki'eisha Cathey.
Multiple match winners on the day included Norman High's Trinity Crump and Hilarie Martinez, Southmoore's Ciana Grate and Moore's Brooklyn Harding. Crump and Grate have a chance to finish as high as third in their respective divisions today.
Noble's Leah Foster claimed a part of the history, securing the first takedown in girls' tournament history in the morning's first bout, against Stilwell's Jolie Wilkite.
• Out too early: A new format introduced two years ago allows for fifth-place regional finishers also to gain a berth to the Big House. But they then have to win a wrestle-in match against either a third or fourth-place regional finisher with the loser out immediately.
The format put several locals into the tournament, but they were eliminated quickly. Norman High heavyweight Alex Legg had a third-period lead before succumbing 8-5 to Deer Creek's Jacob Sexton in their preliminary match.
• Saturday slate: Consolation rounds continue at 10:30 a.m. with the third-place matches in each division slated to start at about 12:45 p.m.
Then the arena clears for the final session, with doors opening at 4:30 and final matches slated to begin at 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
2020 Oklahoma State Championships
At State Fair Arena
Girls
One division for all classes
Norman High
Trinity Crump (136): pinned Waters (Broken Arrow), 0:39; lost fall Gough (Jay), 4:37; pinned Bailey (Lawton Ike), 1:30; pinned St. Lauren (Bethany), 1:46
Hilarie Martinez (147): pinned Tiernan (Madill), 2:45; pinned by Barnoski (Broken Arrow), :54; pinned Bulwin (Claremore), 5:29; lost fall Parker (McLain), 2:23
Jo Ree’ Ybarra (185): lost fall Cathey (Broken Arrow), 1:07; lost fall Brotherton (Tahlequah Sequoyah), :33
Autumn Moore (215): lost fall French (Warner), 2:34; pinned Lasley (Southeast), 1:15
Norman North
Devin Jansing (100): pinned Jones (Broken Arrow), 4:44; dec. Van Wagner (Cleveland), 6-2
Little Axe
Elizabeth Mullendore (147): lost fall Parker (McLain) 1:02; lost fall Wilkite (Stilwell), 3:36
Falicity Marsala (161): lost fall Allen (Bethany), 1:12; pinned Posey (Wilson), :59; lost fall Atwood (Jay), 1:45
Moore
Brooklyn Harding (147): pinned Salas (Warner), 5:25; lost dec. Bigbey (Chandler), 3-1; pinned Wilkite (Stilwell), 3:36; lost fall Grate (Southmoore), :44
Ryann Rumsey (185): Longshore (Stilwell), 1:04; pinned Goodvoice (Wagoner), 1:19
Noble
Jessica Parker (107): lost m.d Brownfield (Tahlequah Sequoyah), 9-1; lost fall McMullen (Southmoore), 5:39
Perry Simpson (112): lost fall Callahan (Broken Arrow), 4:52; pinned Thompson (Madill), 3:35; lost t.f. McCartney (Pawhuska), 17-1
Leah Foster (147): lost fall Wilkite (Stilwell), 2:00; pinned Lopez (Westmoore), :55; lost fall Bulwin (Claremore), 2:47
Southmoore
Lilith McMullen (107): lost fall Travis (Sallisaw), 3:05; pinned Parker (Noble), 5:39; lost dec. Johnson (Jay), 9-5
Ciana Grate (147): lost fall Barnoski (Broken Arrow), 1:23; pinned Tiermam (Madill), :17; pinned Pack (Lexington), 1:13; pinned Harding (Moore), :44
Westmoore
Myera Lopez (147): lost fall Harris (Inola) 1:05; lost fall Foster (Noble) :55
Boys
Class 6A
Norman High
Alex Legg (285): lost dec. Sexton (Deer Creek) 8-5
Norman North
Hayden Brown (120): dec. Johnson (Stillwater), 7-3; lost m.d. Gilbert (Deer Creek), 10-0; dec. Brown (Midwest City), 6-4
Jacob Zimmer (126): lost dec. Jones (Sand Springs), 5-0; dec. Jackson (Mustang), 5-3
Kaden Hawkins-Hinson (132): pinned Roland (Ponca City), 2:45; lost fall Evans (Westmoore), 1:56; won by forfeit from Parks (Edmond North)
Damon O’Neill (152): pinned by Martin (Broken Arrow), 4:11; lost dec. Fisher (Jenks), 8-2
Dylan Smith (160): pinned by Kirby (Sand Springs), :30; lost dec. Rozell (Broken Arrow), 6-0
Austin Long (182): lost dec. Weis (Jenks), 10-3; dec. Martin (Westmoore), 6-5
Moore
Yancy Kite (106): pinned Miller (Sapulpa), 5:37; lost fall Hughes (Stillwater), 2:48; lost dec. Lee (Ponca City), 5-0
Tristan Ashford (195): tech fall Lecoq (Sapulpa), 18-2; lost fall Kitchingham (Mustang), 3:39; lost dec. Mullaney (Edmond North), 12-11
Frank Morales (220): lost dec. Josh Fincannon (Sand Springs), 5-2; lost fall James (Bartlesville) 6:00
Southmoore
Landon Valenzuela (126): lost fall Cockrell (Broken Arrow), 3:18; lost t.f. Garcia (Edmond Memorial), 17-1
Jake Wright (138): lost dec. Hill (Broken Arrow), 3-2; dec. Jones (Sand Springs), 5-4
Roarke Simpson (145): dec. Smith (Union), 8-7; lost fall Oplotnik (Edmond Memorial), 3:03
Reece Moffett (152): lost fall Fisher (Jenks), 4:57
Brock Vasquez (160): lost dec. Rozell (Broken Arrow), 8-6
Anthony Macias (170): pinned Ooten (Edmond North), 1:28; lost dec. Coleman (Choctaw), 1-0
David Steiger (285): pinned by Rich (Owasso), 4:28
Westmoore
Ty Genzer (106): lost dec. Strachan (Bartlesville), 6-0
Reginald Jones (126): lost fall Tecson (Owasso), 3:27
Cooper Evans (132): pinned Hawkins-Hinson (Norman North), 1:56; Perez (Broken Arrow)
Holden Martin (182): m.d. Alvarado (Enid), 13-4; lost fall Robb (Bixby), 3:18; lost dec. Long (Norman North), 6-5
Class 5A
Noble
Barhett Crawley (132): lost fall Ellis (Glenpool), 2:45
Tristan Burton (182): pinned by Gorges (Durant), 1:36
Class 3A
Little Axe
Johnathan Price (220): lost dec. Harris (McLoud), 3-2; dec. Juby (Sperry), 5-4
