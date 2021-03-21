Horning: 42 years ago, Sooners fell to an unbeaten No. 1 seed, but it's a new day

It is not the first time Oklahoma has faced an unbeaten No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament. It happened 42 years ago, too.
Also, given that many believe Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs will set the world on fire upon his coming NBA arrival, let’s just presume he’s a future Hall of Famer.
Should he be destined for such greatness, it would raise the similarities between today’s second-round contest between the Sooners and Bulldogs and the second game OU played in the 1979 tourney.
That game, way back when, was actually a Sweet 16 contest, though the term — “Sweet 16” — had yet to reach critical mass.
But it was OU’s second game nonetheless, back when it was a 48-team event and a single game tournament broadcast could be commentated by the likes of Jay Randolph and Gary Thompson, despite their having no ties to NBC, which broadcast the Final Four that season from Salt Lake City.
Indeed, only because Pabst Blue Ribbon, Amax Coale Company, Indiana State Bank and a whole bunch of other Indiana entities — probably some Oklahoma ones, too, yet the replay you’ll find on YouTube appears to have been the Indiana version — pitched in to sponsor the broadcast, could anybody watch the Sooners take on Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores, live from Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati at all.
The game included Bird, of course. It also featured Big Eight player of the year John McCullough, Norman North assistant basketball coach Al Beal, OU’s center, and Portland Trail Blazer coach Terry Stotts, a Sooner forward who could rip it from the outside.
The Sycamores won that game, but the Sooner connections did not stop there.
Indiana State went on to reach the title game against Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans, a contest that remains the most watched championship game in history. The victor was Michigan State, which was coached by Jud Heathcote, who employed a graduate assistant by the name of Kelvin Sampson, who coached OU to the 2002 Final Four, whose No. 2-seed Houston Cougars closed Sunday’s round-of-32 game on a 7-0 run to slip past No. 10-seed Rutgers 63-60.
The Scarlet Knights dang near pulled a huge upset on the old Sooner coach. The Sooners will try to pull one today on coach Mark Few and the Bulldogs.
Back in ’79, though Indiana State may not have been loaded with athleticism, it got up and down the court just fine, scoring 93 points against OU, even without a 3-point shot.
Aided by the 3, Gonzaga would love to score like that beginning at 1:40 p.m. today, just as it’s done all season, averaging 92.1 points per game.
“You’ve got to do a good job of keeping them out of transition,” OU coach Lon Kruger said Sunday. “That starts with having a good possession offensively ourselves.
“If we have a live-ball turnover or a quick shot or a bad shot, that’s a trigger for their transition.”
More than anything, said Kruger, the Sooners have to keep the Bulldogs out of the paint. They shoot 36.5 percent from 3-point range, but 63.5 percent from within the arc.
“They don’t shoot as many 3s as people may expect” Kruger said. “They’re capable there … but still you’ve got to keep them out of the paint as much as possible.”
Every shot was a 2-point shot in 1979, and the Sycamores canned 58.3 percent of them, 35 of 60. Bird finished with 29 points and Carl Nicks, who had an NBA career as well, with 20. Today, the Sooners are unlikely to survive any two Bulldogs netting 49 between them.
Way back when, Sooner point guard Raymond Whitley went for 24 points, making 9 of 12 shots. Three others finished in double figures, yet none managed more than McCullough’s 14.
On Saturday, the Sooners got 23 points from point guard Austin Reaves, 19 from Brady Manek and 16 and 10 boards from Elijah Harkless. Effectively, in Manek and Harkelss, they had two x-factors show up to take down Missouri. Today, they’ll need to come in waves again.
“Everybody has a challenge ahead of them,” Manek said. “Not just one player, it has to be the whole team. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Of course, if Oral Roberts can reach the Sweet 16, certainly the state’s flagship university can, too, right?
It would seem.
The team that couldn’t beat Larry Bird and Indiana State 42 years ago? It was the best Sooner team in forever. The first one to reach the tournament in 32 years.
This Sooner team is not the best Sooner team in forever. Yet, in January and February, for a little while, it was playing like it thought it might be.
If that team can show up today, Gonzaga might well finish as Indiana State finished, with one loss, and quite a bit sooner than expected.