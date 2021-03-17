Horning: A few lean seasons can't detract from the unthinkable places Sherri Coale took Sooner women

While tempting to rhetorically ask where one begins with Sherri Coale, it’s not difficult.
It’s not the three Final Fours or the 19 consecutive NCAA tournaments to which she guided the Oklahoma women.
It’s not the conference championships or conference tourney championships her squads claimed, nor even the 2005-06 campaign, Courtney Paris’ freshman season, when hers became the first Big 12 program, men or women, to make a perfect 19-0 run through the conference, 16-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the tournament.
Instead, it will be that before she ever took a team to the NCAA Tournament, realizing she had open seats on the plane flying her team to, say, Ames, Iowa, she might offer one of them to a media member, because she was building something and wanted the world to know about it.
Instead, it will be her good nature that made just about every interaction with her easy and informative, because she has indeed been the rare coach who listens to your question, absorbs the nuance presuming there is some, and gives it right back with a thoughtful and complete reply.
Instead, it will be that her program accomplished unthinkable things.
Ultimately, Final Fours were are not that unthinkable. Not only before the program was dropped for eight days in 1990 did Maura McHugh coach the Sooner women to the 1986 NCAA tourney, but after it was undropped, the underappreciated and mostly forgotten Burl Plunkett guided it to the 1995 tournament as well.
Unthinkable, however, was selling out the lower bowl of Lloyd Noble Center about 10 years into her tenure and for seasons afterward.
Unthinkable was averaging 10,437 fans per contest for the 2006-07 season, the very same year the men averaged 10,023.
Yeah, her team outdrew the men’s team.
Unthinkable was raising the funds to endow each of the program’s scholarships, making a great deal of the program’s expense self generating.
Unthinkable was getting 11,486, several hundred over capacity, to cram into Lloyd Noble Center to watch the Sooners take on Texas A&M on Jan. 24, 2007 or 12,552 into the then Ford Center on Feb. 2, 2009, in Oklahoma City, to watch OU deny Tennessee coach Pat Summitt her 1,000th victory on the very same night Paris’ double-double streak ended at 112 games and a freshman, Whitney Hand, shot the lights out.
When the program was riding high, long before the pandemic, a sportswriter could walk down the Lloyd Noble Center ramp, into the arena, before the anthem, before the pyrotechnics, before the starters were announced and the place would already be jammed.
It was incredible.
It was impossible.
It was unimaginable.
She had one team that won the Big 12 tournament by winning four straight games, a team that had so much fun doing it, it convinced then high school juniors Courtney and Ashley Paris to come all the way from the Bay Area to play their college basketball in Norman.
At their very, very best, Coale’s teams were not only wildly successful, but so much fun to watch.
Kelvin Sampson’s Sooners succeeded Billy Tubbs’ Sooners, yet the heir to BillyBall, the brand of the game the old Lamar coach brought to Oklahoma were, in fact, Coale’s teams, led by Stacey Dales and Phylesha Whaley.
We should all have the clarity Coale claimed to have in Wednesday’s press conference, the one that became a celebration of her 19 tournament teams, her three Final Fours, her 513 victories and sort of all the success she had prior to that, too, at Norman High.
“Basketball was my first and deepest love,” she said, before explaining how, finally, she’s ready to make room for other pursuits.
“I’m ready to explore new things … I’ve always known that there were things that I wanted to do beyond coaching basketball. I want to do those now. I’m ready to do those. I’m excited about doing those now.”
Where to end with Sherri Coale is a little more difficult.
She began her college coaching career with 22- and 19-loss seasons, and though she finished this one 12-12, her teams suffered 18- and 22-loss seasons in the two prior.
She has struggled with transfers, many more leaving her program for others than leaving others for hers.
Though she took the Sooners to five more NCAA tourneys following the program’s last Sweet 16 appearance, in 2013, the Sooners are still waiting to get beyond the tourney’s opening weekend for the first time since.
But if some of those teams underachieved, her last one certainly didn’t.
It failed to reach the postseason, yet not to inspire, overperforming throughout the conference campaign, taking down several tournament teams during a 9-9 Big 12 run.
Perhaps that success gave Coale permission to step down on Wednesday.
“I cannot thank them enough,” she said. “There could not have been a better or more appropriate year for me to use as the dot of the exclamation [point] on this amazing journey, because what they did this year was everything that I believe in most fully in the marrow of my bones.”
Chances are, she won’t spend a great deal of time off the public stage.
She may not coach again, may not run for office, may not chase an entirely new career that takes over her life like the one that kept her busy ever since arriving in this town, coaching Tigers and then Sooners.
But she cares about too many things to go quietly into any good night. Just a quote like that last one, “… most fully in the marrow of my bones.”
A voice like that, it must have a purpose, or hundreds of them.
One hopes she made the athletic department promise Whaley’s jersey to be the next one raised to the rafters.
Also, now that she’s retired, they can finally put Billy Tubbs’ name on the Lloyd Noble Center court, maybe next to hers.
It’s been quite the journey.
Wednesday, Coale described the coaching life as "juggling six glass pitchers of gasoline while your hair’s on fire and that’s what you do all day and every day.”
Also, she said, “it has filled me and helped me to become.”
Not to become anything in particular, just to become.
It’s hard to believe Sherri Coale is finished becoming.
They’re just done selling tickets to watch her do it.