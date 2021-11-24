Let’s go with the Norman High girls.
Not the squad that’s about to take the floor for the first time and try going about winning a third consecutive state championship, though it’s bound to be exciting and shares many of the same faces.
Instead, the 2020-21 Tigers, who took a stand by taking a knee and were not deterred from their social justice nor roundball pursuits when their audacity to think for themselves became too threatening to one of the voices calling their game that it just had to spew the most vile of racial epithets, pretty much confirming, whether you agreed with the players’ choice to express themselves in the manner they expressed or not, kneeling for the anthem, they were hardly unjustified.
The next day, the world watching, when they knelt again, as they had beginning several games back into the regular season, they weren’t the only ones taking a knee.
So did Union’s girls.
They were sharing a court, about to play for the privilege of playing the next day for, as a sportswriter trying to capture the drama might write, “it all” or “everything,” as though a state title could ever mean more than the solidarity shown in that moment.
On Thanksgiving, in the world I inhabit and cover and try to bring to life to through words, I choose that team as the thing for which I’m most thankful since the last Thursday Detroit and Dallas both kicked off in the afternoon.
There are others.
• Confined to the fields of play, I’ll take Giselle Juarez in the Hall of Fame Stadium circle, becoming the best pitcher in the nation on her sport’s greatest stage one week after finding herself the third choice on her own team in the super regional round, just as she’d been the week before in the regional round.
Perhaps I’ve seen a more dramatic athletic turnaround, an epiphany of old muscle memory and new fearlessness, sometime prior but I just can’t recall when.
Performances can be good, great, amazing, brilliant, fantastic, extraordinary, unthinkable and impossible and still not be moving, yet Jaurez was all of those things and that, too, at the World Series.
I still can’t believe it.
I’m thankful for it.
Thankful, too, I was there to see it, document it and take a shot at capturing it.
Such a rush.
• The other World Series, on the big diamond, won by Atlanta, the team of my childhood and beyond.
As a tyke, my world was Sooner football and maybe Cincinnati baseball, because Johnny Bench was from Binger and Pete Rose played as though shot from a cannon.
When Billy Tubbs came along, his program supplanted Barry Switzer’s for my affection, yet the summers I spent watching the Braves, be they at home inside Atlanta Fulton County Stadium, aka The Launching Pad, or out west, after midnight, playing divisional foes inside Jack Murphy Stadium, Candlestick Park or Dodger Stadium dwarfed them all, spurring the only intense fandom I carried into adulthood proper, even if I let most of it recede half a life ago.
But not all of it.
Plus, they beat the Astros.
Glory.
Others may hate Houston for its scandalous cheating ways, but being the franchise that introduced roofs over ballparks and carpeted concrete over natural grass was always enough for me.
I’m thankful for that.
• I’m thankful Sooner football keeps it interesting.
I’m pretty sure no program in the country is as good at winning-despite-underperforming as Lincoln Riley’s squad.
Such a niche.
I mean, you’ve got Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kansas, Texas and Iowa State this season. Not as many last season because OU actually lost twice, but in 2019, after being surprised by unranked Kansas State, OU later beat unranked Iowa State by a point and unranked TCU by four; and in 2018, the Sooners gave up 40 points to Kansas, beat unranked Texas Tech by five and unranked Oklahoma State by one.
Playoffs and BCS title games are fun, too, but Sooner football is never boring and this season, OU’s true freshman quarterback had to steal the ball away from the player whom he’d just handed it, Kennedy Brooks, just to beat Kansas.
You can’t make it up.
Hard football.
Good copy.
• Given I’ve covered them forever, I’m thankful the Sooner women have found something under first-year coach Jennie Baranzcyk.
There’s a kind of joy they’re playing with. Yeah, yeah, it’s just six games, but I can’t tell you the difference in the viewing experience when everybody’s looking for their shot, unafraid.
Perhaps they’ll keep it up.
That’s five things.
I’m sure there’s more.
I hope you’ve got a list, too.