HORNING: Achieving greatness no longer available, Sooners can only get better

What do you want first?
Bad news or good news?
And, no, the bad news is not Saturday night’s final score from Jack Trice Stadium, a 37-30 Sooner loss at Iowa State.
That’s so last night.
Today’s is about what last night means and by that we don’t mean if there might be some heretofore unthinkable two-loss route back to the College Football Playoff or if a seven-game table run might put another conference crown within Oklahoma’s reach.
None of that.
Instead, it’s about the prism through which any reasonable person must now look at this team because Saturday night made it clear.
Now, it’s about charting the Sooners’ progress rather than their greatness. Now, it’s about seeing how much they might grow rather than how far they might go.
It’s about seeing if Year 1 following three straight trips to the playoff, might be a building block to the next one, or even the next two or three, yet not a fourth straight trip because that’s not happening.
That’s the bad news.
The Sooners are not a great team. They’re not in the area code of a great team. Nor do they border the area code of a great team. They probably don’t share a conference with a great team.
They are who they are.
They’re a team with a quarterback who projects wonderfully, who’s very good right now, maybe an eyelash (or interception) from being great, but it’s hard to know just how close because his line isn’t making anything easy for him and it sure as heck isn’t making anything easy for his running backs, nor are those running backs as capable of making their own plays as, say, Kennedy Brooks or Rhamondre Stevenson.
Nor does Rattler have go-to receiver. It could be Austin Stogner or Drake Stoops, Marvin Mims or Charleston Rambo, yet if any of those guys ever reach the class of Mark Clayton, Ryan Broyles, Marquise Brown or CeeDee Lamb, we’ll all reminisce about how none of us saw it coming.
All that and the defense is the defense, no longer abominable, but plenty sketchy, still. Saturday, it got a fumble and you’d have thought it won a national championship. Perhaps it’s still improving but no longer does it share a team with an offense perpetually capable of bailing it out.
Against the Cyclones, it allowed seven plays of 20 or more yards, four of 30 or more and two of those for 42 and 65.
The good news?
The good news is actually good if you can get your head around it.
The good news is you can watch a team get better over time and appreciate it for a change, rather than see every Saturday as a step closer to or further away from the playoff.
You can now celebrate smaller victories that really are victories, like when Rattler approached his head coach in the first quarter and talked Lincoln Riley into going for it on fourth and 1 at the Cyclone 11, a lobbying effort that made his own 5-yard scoring carry possible.
For that matter, you can celebrate that 5-yard carry, because on the third down before the fourth down, Rattler refused to run when the space was there, yet two plays later he saw his chance and took it, leaping into the end zone.
Or you can celebrate the next time the Sooners went for it on fourth down, when the play broke down and Rattler kept it going, eventually finding Stoops with a prayer of a flip that Stoops miraculously turned into a 9-yard gain.
That kid might be great.
Both of them.
What you can’t do, or can’t do and possibly be right, is decide this is the most underachieving bunch of Sooners you’ve ever seen because that would require them being capable of greatness, yet losing every week instead, and they’re not capable of greatness.
What happened against Kansas State was inexcusable because no team should ever lose a 21-point lead, or two of them, in a single half.
Of course, on a team that hasn’t developed leaders, led by a freshman quarterback with a questionable defense, it can happen.
Saturday?
Saturday was just a great college football game that OU lost, maybe even on a bad no-call in the end zone, but it hardly matters.
That game was supposed to go down to the wire because the two teams on the field were just that close to each other.
It ain’t last season, the year before that or the year before that. It’s this one and this team may still entertain because watching a team get better remains entertaining.
This year, that's as good as it gets.