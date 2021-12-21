Horning: After almost 25 years, it will not be as it's been

I have news.
Or, at least, I think I do.
I’m sort of leaving.
Not this second.
In the new year.
Good chance, you’ll continue to see my face and name in the Transcript in the coming weeks and months and years; perhaps, eventually, a few times each week, though it will not be as it’s been.
Not like it’s been since March 7, 1997, when I hit the ground running after spending 18 months in Ardmore that about killed me.
In fact, should you bump into me on the street some time, ask about the day I worked 21 1/2 hours for that paper, or the Sunday, my lone day off each week, maybe, I had breakfast in Ardmore, lunch in McAllen, Texas, dinner in Houston and finished back in Ardmore, all in an effort to get away from that place and maybe cut my workload down to 60 hours a week.
As it turned out, the McAllen paper, a big operation, offered me its assistant sports editor position. Yet, at the same time, though The Transcript chose not to offer the sports editor slot I’d interviewed for, it offered the sports writing position that opened upon Justin Harper’s elevation to the top job.
Only now, I think I remember, word for word, what I said when Harper asked what I might like to cover.
I didn’t want to be presumptuous, Sooner football had to be 10 years down the road, at least, so I said this, meaning every word:
“Well, it would be a dream to be the OU baseball guy,” and just like that, I was.
Here, probably, I should one more time salute the generosity of Larry Cochell, who was fantastic to me and anybody else who covered his program.
Larry had this funny and, though he wasn’t trying to be, charming way of telling you something was off the record that we already knew or might quickly figure out; like, asked for some of the reasons his team’d been struggling, he’d say, “Off the record, Javi Flores is three for his last 19.”
Then somebody’d say, “It’s in the boxscores, Larry, we might have to use that,” and then Larry would say, “Well, if you think you need to, all right.”
To this day, he’s the only coach I’ve ever known who regularly invited media into his postgame locker room, even before he addressed his team and, note to coaches everywhere, yes, that kind of access may give rise to a story or two you’ll wish hadn’t been written, but it also tends to make 100 percent of the stories written about your team grounded in some level of sympathy. That, and paranoia can be self-fulfilling.
Brent Venables, listen up.
Before long, I had Sooner football, too, at its lowest point of any of our lifetimes, a period that produced a lede I wrote from the ’98 Bedlam game I’ve never forgotten, probably because rock bottom’s forever more memorable than the highest heights.
“In a season of few positives and rivers of confusion, maybe Oklahoma football fans can take pleasure in the pleasure of their rival,” I opened. “It’s not much, but after losing to Oklahoma State Saturday night 41-26 in front of a packed house at Lewis Field, the only sign of the mystique that was once Sooner football was shown on the faces of those celebrating its demise.”
I’d always wanted to write like that, tell the “real” story, the story behind the story, something that made people want to read about the stuff they cared about, the stuff they’d even just watched themselves, in good times and bad, because they weren’t done digesting it until they'd read what I had to say.
In those days, I got one column a week, no more, and while I had the freedom to go places I couldn’t quite go otherwise in the pieces that came with my picture as well as my name at the top, perhaps you’ve noticed I've tried to pack a punch in everything I’ve written, column or not.
Tried to write things that mattered.
Here’s something all news and sports writers should understand, but most struggle with horribly: everything happens in a context, not in a vacuum and if you can offer that context, bring that perspective, the attached history every time you write about something new, you're already doing more than just about everybody else.
The only hitch?
You'd better be right.
I’ve tried to be right.
After almost five years in sports and less than a year designing news pages, I became sports editor in ’03 and worked like a mad man until ’10, doing all my writing and designing about 75 percent of the sports pages that hit your door.
From ’10 to ’18, my title hadn’t changed, but the design work was mostly lifted and would you believe there were times I wasn’t sure I was working hard enough?
Since 2018, I’ve had the title that adorns my picture above these words now and in many ways, it’s been the best time.
Still, though pumping out three or four columns every week’s kind of been all I've ever wanted to do, as a fraction of all that I do in these resource-challenged times, it’s become less and less as I write more and more.
Where I’m going, I’ll write even more columns, but less total, because the assignment editor told me I could and his name is Clay Horning, too.
I have this idea.
It’s called “Oklahoma Columnist,” because it’s a big state and it needs a columnist and maybe that columnist shouldn’t be limited to sports.
Look for it and I'll bet you find it.
And sometimes, still, you’ll see me here. On Sundays, and perhaps other times, too.
I like having a voice.
I’m not giving it up.
Just moving.
A little.
I have no idea when I’ll appear in these pages for the last time. Could be 30 years from now, or 40 if The Transcript and I can keep going that long.
What I know is, good chance, I’ll only get to say goodbye once and this is that.
I hope you’ve read me even when you hated what I had to say, and I hope you enjoyed me even more when when we've agreed because of those times.
It’s been a hoot.
Thank you.
Much.