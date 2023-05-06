Sooner baseball skipper Skip Johnson had this great quote on the back end of an April 1 victory over then-seventh-ranked Stanford, Oklahoma’s second in three games against the Cardinal with the series-ender slated for the next day.
“If it’s this series,” he said, “then it’s this series.”
Only it wasn’t that series.
The Sooners fell hard the next day and went 4-5 over their next nine games.
But maybe it’s this series, the one OU finds itself in now, with one game remaining at 14th-ranked West Virginia today, a moved-up-for-weather 10 a.m. rubber-game start you can watch on ESPN+.
Of course, should the Sooners win today, maybe “this series” will wind up being the one they already played in Austin April 21-23.
I can explain.
OU topped West Virginia 6-3 Saturday at Wagener Field, moving itself to 26-21 overall and 10-10 in the Big 12 Conference with seven games remaining total, but only the Bedlam series, slated for L. Dale Mitchell Park, left in league play before entering the Big 12 tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
What does that mean?
It means the Sooners ain’t done yet.
It doesn’t mean they’re likely to catch the same fire last year’s squad caught all the way to the Men’s College World Series championship series, but it means they’ve got a real chance to place another longest-of-long-shot possibilities into their fans' imagination.
If OU wins today, it will mean what happened at Texas two conference series ago still holds.
For the first time in program history, the Sooners swept the then-14th ranked Longhorns in their own ballpark two weeks ago.
They followed taking two-of-three from Kansas back home last weekend. They then topped 18th-ranked Dallas Baptist five days ago in Dallas and after falling to the conference leading Mountaineers Friday evening, they’ve now beaten those same Mountaineers Saturday afternoon.
That’s seven wins in nine games, five against ranked teams, and if you believe in WarrenNolan.com, which does a fantastic job charting college football, basketball, baseball and softball, OU’s recent success has accounted for a 13-spot RPI leap, from 59th to 46th, since May 1, the day before it topped DBU, and a 27-spot jump since April 17th, the Monday before it traveled to Texas.
There are few things in sports more exciting than a team on the move, finding a new gear, carving a once-thought improbable path, but the Sooners are playing like just that kind of team.
OU handed West Virginia its first loss since April 16 at Stillwater because starting pitcher Braden Carmichael heroically found himself in the middle of a troubling first inning and because the top of the lineup delivered handsomely.
He walked the first batter he faced, Tevin Tucker; wild-pitched him to second base; got his first out when J.J. Wetherholt flew to the center field warning track, yet because that allowed Tucker to tag up to third base, Landon Wallace’s hard-hit single to left field brought home a run.
Carmichael then did a very unexpected thing.
He retired the next 14 Mountaineers he faced.
Maybe his early struggles could be tied to OU’s top-of-the-first success. Perhaps Carmichael came to the mound a little too relaxed after his teammates needed just three pitches from West Virginia starter Blaine Traxel to take a 2-0 lead, getting a second-pitch single from Anthony Mackenzie and a first-pitch home run from Bryce Madron, his second in two days.
Madron, now hitting .290 with a team-high 11 homers, scored three of OU’s four runs, doubling in the sixth inning before coming home on Dakota Harris’ opposite-field two-run blast and coming home on Kendal Pettis’ up-the-middle single after drawing an eighth-inning walk.
Though he’s missed 14 games, making him thus far ineligible to compete in the conference batting race, Harris is hitting .359, slugging .603 and his 39 RBIs leads OU despite all the games he’s missed.
Will Carsten picked up a big assist, too, coming out of the bullpen after Wetherholt doubled with two out in the seventh, chasing Carmichael, the Sooners nursing a 4-3 edge.
He struck out Wallace to end the threat. And after allowing a leadoff single to Braden Barry in the eighth, retired the next three Mountaineers he faced. And after giving up a leadoff single to Ellis Garcia in the ninth, he did it again, nailing down a seven-out save, his third of the season, lowering his season earned run average to 4.79.
You’re right, that doesn’t sound like the ERA of a pitcher capable of coming in and shutting down the 14th-ranked team in the country for seven outs in front of an all-time West Virginia record crowd of 4,387, but it's the kind of thing that happens to teams on the move.
Win today and who knows?
It ought to be exciting.
