HORNING: An historic rivalry, a game that could go either way

It's a series that's produced no state champions, yet nor has any other big school series on this side of the state the last 25 years, so forgive it that, please.
Because otherwise, it’s been terrific. Or it has ever since it began being terrific, which was probably series meeting No. 3 and, if you look hard, you'll find a story in this section making that point.
It has produced players who played in the Bedlam Series, players who played in the NFL, at least one player who’s played in the CFL, players now coaching in the NFL, one of them a former Big 12 offensive player of the year at, of all places, Nebraska.
How about that?
Twenty-two years in, the Crosstown Clash — a moniker dreamed up inside the offices of this very newspaper, because we get some things right, right? — has proven historic, terrific and full of surprises.
This evening marks the 24th gridiron meeting between the Tigers and Timberwolves.
Norman High has won 14 and Norman North nine, but also nine of the last 14, the Tigers having claimed nine straight season openers before the T-Wolves stunned them in the first round of the 2006 playoffs.
For what it’s worth, it’s hard not to think about that game today, because in many ways that game is also tonight’s game, only with the roles reversed.
Back then, coached by Butch Peters, the Tigers tended toward being tough and no frills while the T-Wolves had no real identity.
Indeed, it was only that season, after being drummed 34-6 in the season-opening Clash, that North began to win. The T-Wolves reaching the postseason that year was in all things a pleasant surprise. Their eliminating the Tigers was a shock.
So, here we are.
North’s supposed to win this game.
The T-Wolves have the winning record (5-3) while NHS doesn’t (2-6). They also have, by some margin, the nearest showing against Owasso, which hasn’t lost a game and everybody agrees to be the best team in the state, unless that team is Stillwater or Bixby, neither of which competes in Class 6A-I.
Owasso clipped North just 33-22, while Edmond Santa Fe played the Rams with 27 points, Broken Arrow within 26 and Union within 20.
T-Wolves partisans can make a case their team remains vastly underrated, even with their winning record.
What Tiger partisans can do is believe this is the week their team puts it all together, because the word to describe NHS is “capable.” Of course, the problem with that word is it denotes promise in Weeks 1, 2 and 3 and being stuck in the mud in Weeks 8, 9 and 10.
This is Week 11, but it’s COVID Week 11, so maybe cut the Tigers, who spent two weeks in quarantine before their Week 3 season opener, some slack.
If you even remotely root for NHS, you believe the Tigers should have beaten Mustang rather than lose in overtime and you know they should have beaten a good Westmoore team, when they gave it away late instead, and you believe they could have hung with Broken Arrow to the end if their offense cold have played even half as well as it did the nights they lost to Mustang and Westmoore.
North’s still supposed to win, but it’s not like you’ve got to get in that “throw-out-the-records” mindset to predict a classic. All you really have to do is have been paying attention.
Yes, there’s a favorite.
Absolutely, both teams have a path to victory, North capable of punishing NHS into submission, the Tigers capable of big-playing the T-Wolves to their knees, both defenses capable of dominance, even if that capability has mostly been shown in flashes over the past several weeks.
Like I tend to tell anybody who asks me to handicap a game, I don’t know who’s going to win, just the path each time might take if they win.
So it is again.
It’s anybody’s game.
That’s why they play.