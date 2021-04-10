Horning: As Jennie Baranczyk takes over Sooners, Michael Neal's shadow looms large

Jennie Baranczyk must win.
Not win like she did this season at Drake, where she went 18-12 in the last of her nine Bulldog seasons.
Maybe not even like she did the season before this one, when her team went 22-8 and may or may not have earned a fourth straight NCAA tourney bid, because after finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season race, the Bulldogs might well have needed to win the MVC postseason tourney to get back to the dance.
No, she needs to win the way she won three, four and five seasons ago, a trio of campaigns that saw the Drake go 53-1 in the MVC and 81-19 overall; and if you study those numbers long enough, one thing should be clear about Baranczyk, who’s been named Oklahoma’s next women’s basketball coach.
She’s not afraid.
In those three seasons, she lost exactly one conference game, but 19 total.
That means she went out of her way to make her non-conference slate double tough, the losses paying off in conference success later.
Take a look:
The 2018-19 season, the Bulldogs took on No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 12 South Carolina, South Dakota State, Iowa State, both terrific programs, and No. 16 Iowa. Not bad and the South Carolina game, at the Vancouver Showcase, Drake won.
The 2017-18 season, Drake traveled to No. 11 Oregon, beat Iowa State, lost to Creighton, lost to Iowa.
In 2016-17, it wasn’t quite so tough, the Bulldogs taking losses to Creighton, Iowa State, Green Bay and Auburn, none ranked but all good programs.
Indeed, looking at those schedules and Drake’s record over time, you can see her program coming together.
She went 11-20, 17-15, 20-11, 23-10 and then caught fire, going 28-6, 26-7, 27-7, reaching the NCAA Tournament in each of those seasons.
It’s interesting she managed to parlay her Bulldog success into a Sooner opportunity on the back end of two seasons that failed to live up to the previous three.
She must be a whale of an interview. Still, not matter how strong her chatting skills, she must find a way to win big in Norman, because as long as Michael Neal remains at Norman High and continues winning state championships, a string unlikely to end next season or perhaps the one after that, his shadow will loom over OU’s choice.
Yeah, that sounds ridiculous, a high school coach in Norman looming over a college coach, but it's true.
The player most responsible for NHS’ most recent gold ball — Kelbie Washington — should be Baranczyk’s point guard next season at OU and three or four of Neal’s Tigers next season, Baranczyk may well want to make Sooners, even if committed elsewhere now.
Had Neal ascended from the same job Sherri Coale once held to the job from which she just retired, the one Baranczyk filled Saturday, you can imagine Neal recruiting from his old team and the rest of the state like gangbusters.
Though Baranczyk needs to excel at things Coale struggled to excel at her last few seasons — like the acquisition of talent and keeping it on campus; for crying out loud, Shaina Pellington, OU’s starting point guard as recently as the 2018-19 season, just played 30 minutes in the national championship game for Arizona — it doesn't have to happen overnight.
Baranczyk’s first season being better than Coale’s last one would be a reasonable enough start.
OU ought to be fun to watch.
Under Baranczyk, Drake averaged 76.4 points this season and, those three NCAA tourney seasons, 82.2, 82.4 and 80.5, scoring 90 or more points 24 times.
It will be interesting to see how it goes. It will be interesting to see what Baranczyk’s first move might be.
Making Michael Neal one of her first new and best friends in Norman, and familiarizing herself with his program, should put her ahead of the game.
She needs to be.
She needs to win.