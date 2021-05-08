There are times you don’t have one thought, but zero, just as there are times you don’t have one, but several.
I have several
• 1: If it took sports to convince us the coronavirus was upon us, it may be true, too, sports will let us know when it’s over.
If you watch baseball, you’ve probably noticed behind the backstop in San Diego, where it’s clear as a bell, and other stadiums, too, the spaces between clumps of fans are getting smaller and smaller and the clumps are getting larger and larger.
Friday, the Norman North girls soccer quarterfinal against Yukon felt like the first post COVID sporting event I’ve covered since watching the Thunder and Jazz not play from press row two Marches ago.
For maybe the 15th time after leaving my car and walking 50 feet, I turned back, realizing I’d left my mask.
I stopped, took one step back to the car, looked at the humanity walking toward me into the game and, nary a mask in sight, turned back toward the entry and kept walking.
Maybe it’s not gone, gone.
But I’m vaccinated, everybody I know well enough for it to be a subject between us is vaccinated.
It’s just … different.
It didn’t feel like anything was back to normal, more like something new and exciting. The awful dark tunnel may remain right there, but this feels like the other side.
• 2. Becca Tweety scored the North girls’ second goal in their 3-2 victory over the Millers, which meant her name appeared in my story.
Not the first time, I don’t think, but getting your name in the story can be difficult when not scoring or being scored upon; just as not a lot gets written about linemen, rebounding specialists and all-field, no-hit diamond athletes, nor does a lot get written about soccer players who’s primary job is ending the opposition’s threats before they begin.
That’s typically Tweety.
The goal wasn’t the most impressive thing she did. The most impressive she did, she does every game: play fearlessly in a way you can’t not notice. Were she a hockey player, she’d live in the corners.
A while back I wrote North girls point guard Kennedy Cummings plays basketball the way Pete Rose used to slide into third base. The same is true of Tweety, who plays like her hair’s on fire.
Watch her, especially in the role of defending midfielder. Everybody’s playing hard, but she has a gear most can’t access.
• 3. So I’m watching the North boys play what became a a 3-2 overtime victory over U.S. Grant the first night of the playoffs and here’s what I was thinking.
North is really, really good.
Grant is really, really good.
This is the first round.
Not a state final.
How can that be?
Then it dawned on me Norman will not be dominating soccer in this state the way it has for much of the past 30 years?
You still have the Normans, the Edmonds, Jenks, Union and Broken Arrow, but now you also have Deer Creek, Northwest Classen, U.S. Grant, Putnam City.
In District 6A-1, where NHS and North both played this season, the only pushover remains Midwest City.
North beat Northwest Classen, fell to Putnam City. NHS beat Putnam City, fell to Northwest Classen.
When’s that happened?
The quality’s not only as high as ever, but as deep as ever.
Advantage, soccer.
Perhaps not Norman.
• 4. We’re about to find out the directions high school basketball will be taking in this town.
It’s buried at the very bottom of the legally-required-to-be-made-public-in-advance agenda for Norman Public Schools’ next regular board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Monday.
On the back end of an executive session, here is item “XIII” of the agenda, right before item “XIV,” which is adjournment:
“1. Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Norman High School.
“2. Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Norman High School.
“3. Head Girls’ Basketball Coach at Norman North High School.”
I’m about positive who one of them is, confident in one of the others, at least hopeful who will get the remaining position. Thus, consider all of these to be guesses, in the same order as the agenda.
NHS girls: Frankie Parks.
NHS boys: Cory Cole.
North girls: Al Beal.
• 5. In the March 1, 2011, issue of this newspaper, this line appeared in a feature I wrote.
“The games began to count toward tonight’s milestone 25 years ago. For the record, he also has 81 losses and 11 ties, and the loyalty of his players, past and present.”
The subject of that feature — bonus if you know who already — was NHS boys soccer coach Gordon Drummond, who is still on the job and has now coached the Tigers for 35 years since soccer became an OSSAA sport and 38 in all.
The occasion was his gunning for his 300th win, which he got that night at Moore Central Junior High, on the pitch you can see from the interstate, over Westmoore.
“I don’t want people to think I’m too old to do the job,” Drummond said at the time, keeping his age to himself.
It was 10 years ago and it might have been the last season he really had the athletes to be on an even playing field with Norman North — the Tigers played for the state title that season; they’ve pulled some Clash upsets since, too — and he’s still in the job, NHS was back in the playoffs this season, falling at Mustang Tuesday, just as North fell Friday.
The man’s entirely timeless.
• 6. There’s not really a No. 6, other than the fact there’s six more days of high school sports in front of us.
It ends Saturday.
You should totally check some of it out because it’s really good stuff.
