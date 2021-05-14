Horning: At every position, T-Wolves just too good

OKLAHOMA CITY — Good.
Just good. Or, really good.
Want a way to remember this team?
Go with that.
The Norman North girls are really, really good.
The first group of Timberwolves to win it all? That team had some soccer players. The names practically fly off the page.
Haley Woodard. Bri Kuestersteffen. Simone Ryan. Francesca Ryan. Yazmeen Ryan. Kali Newman in goal.
Practically a team of stars.
Four playoff games, 10 goals, no goals allowed.
Just ran people over.
Two years ago?
Those T-Wolves were relentless.
There’s no other word.
When you put together the winning streak that became 25 games Friday evening at Taft Stadium and work your way backward, you may notice the same bunch of T-Wolves that won the 2019 state championship also lost the last night of the regular season.
Right on time, they found themselves. They were littered with seniors. They willed their way.
The team that won Friday?
Just good.
Really, really good.
You can look for a weakness if you want, but there’s not much point to it, because you’re not going to find one, because there isn’t one.
Even North coach Trevor Laffoon, saying what he said when it was over, which, truth be told, he said after pretty much every game, if you think about it, tells the same story.
“It wasn’t the greatest game we ever played,” he said, before finding a reason why. “But state final, everyone’s super stressed, nerves are high.”
Or maybe, when your team has no weakness, you always expect and want more from it. When you think you’re better everywhere yon the field, it’s supposed to go your way smoothly.
This group of T-Wolves had this way of not exactly dominating, but never being in trouble.
North always scored first, which meant it was never behind but the night Deer Creek answered with two goals in a howling wind. Of course, North tied it in the last minute and won in double OT.
These T-Wolves may not be high flyers, more like a collective machine.
Wednesday, Lindsey Miller said what she’d remember about her team and her teammates is how hard they played for each other.
As a reporter covering them, I try taking note of everything I can, one of them being who got in the way of the other team’s threats.
Kenady Humphers had the last stop, Becca Tweedy had one, swooping in to defend a corner kick, Caroline McAlester had one in the first half; yet, before she did, guess who the first name in the notebook was for stopping a threat?
Jada Ryan, a forward.
That's a player playing for her teammates.
Generally, Ryan's up top, but there she was in her own box, making a play, not long after Meredith McAlester put North up in the seventh minute.
Mallory Osborn made three saves.
The lone goal Edmond North scored, she couldn’t have stopped. Of her three, one wasn’t much of a save, she mostly had to pick the ball up; the second might not have been on goal, but she was there, just in case, in plenty of time; the last one she snared, because she has great hands, but it was never going in because she was waiting for it.
It’s the way her season went.
Like her defenders, she shut down threats by asserting herself, spearing crosses, catching corner kicks, moving up in the box to play the ball.
It just wasn’t … difficult.
For her, anyway.
The story is why it wasn’t.
“I just saw us working hard the entire season,” she said. “Even if we were down or having a rough game, we always fought … Our defense was the strongest aspect of our team. We kept the other teams away.”
She’s describing a team that knows what to do, that doesn’t have to cover for itself anywhere on the field, that’s deep and strong.
In every single playoff game, Ryan and Narissa Fults got together on a goal.
In every single playoff game, a midfielder also scored, three times from distance.
The chance Meredith McAlester had early Friday, she did not get again, but she buried it, just as Presslee Amick buried the one she got at Bixby and Becca Tweedy against Yukon.
True story.
There’s a lot of soccer in this town. Typically, between Norman High and North, there’s four reasonably good teams.
When something happens, I write down a number. If I’m watching at field level, I ask somebody who’s number it is. It takes a while to get the names.
This team?
I’m pretty sure I asked who wore more different numbers on this team than any I’ve every covered.
“I’m just so proud of my teammates,” Meredith McAlester said.
Ryan, who would have been a part of the 2019 run, but for injury, summed it up.
“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” she said.
In the aftermath, all of them looked like they felt that way.
They had reason to.
When you’re really good, really good things tend to happen.
They did.