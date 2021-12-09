Horning: Bowl system cratering beneath the weight of its own sport

In the 70s, Steve Martin, then the nation's hottest stand-up, could bring an arena to hysteria by feigning offense at some silly slight and exaggeratedly exclaiming, “Excuuuuuuse Meeeeee.”
I was 10, a huge fan, and 43 years later, typing these words, I’m not sure if I’m laughing because it’s still funny to me or because it’s hilarious that it ever was.
Early David Letterman was the same thing, sort of. Where Steve was silly, Dave was clever and cool and still it should not have been so funny.
It was the Stupid Pet Tricks bit, in which guests would come out and perform tricks with their pets — duh — yet the funniest thing about it was Letterman's insistence to lay down some ground rules.
“Remember, this is not a competition, only an exhibition," he'd say. "Please, no wagering.”
Why was that so funny?
I don’t know.
But I know what makes me think of it and it's the sadly funny state of bowl games across our national college football landscape.
Every year, they are less competition and more exhibition. But don’t worry about the wagering, you can still do that.
Around here, you’ve got No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl and Oklahoma State and Notre Dame at the Fiesta.
Both appear to be tremendous games between teams that ought to produce interesting tilts.
Bob Stoops on the Sooner sideline will be great fun. The teams are nearly identically ranked. Both were in the playoff picture until very late. What could be better?
Well, maybe OU’s three best defenders — leading tackler Brian Asamoah, leading tackles-for-loss-guy Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto — have opted out to jump start their preparation for the NFL draft. Yet don’t blame them for leaving because their defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, left before they did to join Lincoln Riley at USC.
Additionally, should the Sooners need the services of Spencer Rattler, they’re out of luck, as he’s already entered the transfer portal along with receiver Jadon Haselwood.
So Oregon’s sure to have the advantage, right?
Perhaps, but the Ducks will get to San Antonio without head coach Mario Cristobal, who’s been named the new guy at Miami, returning to the Hurricane program for which he once played.
It’s not yet clear which Duck assistants he’ll take with him from Eugene to Coral Gables, only that Oregon has named receivers coach Brian McClendon its interim head man. Could a coordinator not be convinced?
The Fiesta may not be offering a long list of opt-outs, but the man who coached Notre Dame to the fifth spot in the final CFP rankings, Brian Kelly, is the new man at LSU and the architect of the Cowboys’ best-in-the-Big 12 defense, Jim Knowles, is headed to Ohio State.
It appears Knowles may remain with OSU for its bowl game, which is nice, though out of self interest as well, as the Irish happen to be Ohio State’s first opponent next season.
The Sooners’ and Ducks’ shakeups have ripple effects.
Hiring Brent Venables to succeed Riley, the Sooners pilfered Clemson’s defensive coordinator, which will do the Tigers no favors against Iowa State at the unfortunately named Cheez-it Bowl.
Not only that, but Clemson skipper Dabo Swinney may be without his offensive coordinator, too, because, by the time you read this, Tony Elliott, may well be gone, too, perhaps succeeding the departing Bronco Mendenhall at Virginia.
Mendenhall’s not jumping to another school, merely walking away, leaving him to stick around and skipper the Cavaliers at the Fenway Bowl against SMU, leaving the ripples to end there.
All this — players entering the portal, head coaches leaving and taking staff with them, players leaving in the name of the draft — has become the norm in the space between conference championship Saturday and the bowls.
The playoff, itself, is very much part of the problem, devaluing the rest of the bowl games that were once rewards for a good season but now consolation prizes at best.
The early signing day that allows prospects to ink their letters of intent in the middle of December rather than early February has played a role, too, pretty much forcing coaches to abandon their original school immediately in the name of putting a class together at their new place. And if you’re going to transfer anyway, wouldn’t you rather have the holidays to yourself before enrolling at a new school?
So there are reasons.
Good ones.
Much could be solved by eliminating 20 bowls, bringing prestige back to what remains, but that would mean the people on the committees who run those bowls couldn’t jet around the country all season to watch games from press boxes in oddly colored sport coats at no cost to themselves.
What’s left is a grand tradition cratering under the weight of its own sport.
It’s not funny.
That North Carolina will meet South Carolina in something called the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.
Hilarious.