Horning: Caleb Williams in Heisman race makes all kinds of sense

From 1960 to 2004, Sports Illustrated named exactly two professional football players its Sportsman of the Year.
Terry Bradshaw in 1979 and Joe Montana in 1990 and Bradshaw, the Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, had to share it with Willie Stargell, the Pittsburgh Pirate slugger and World Series MVP.
Since, pretty late to the game, the award has gone to more women: Pat Summitt (2011), Serena Williams (2015), Megan Rapinoe (2019) and Naomi Osaka and Breanna Stewart, part of a three-way combo of winners, alongside Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, only last year.
It has also gone to many more football players beyond Mahomes: Tom Brady (2005), Brett Favre (2007), Drew Brees (2010), Payton Manning (2013), J.J. Watt (2017).
It’s an illustration of the way sports and the consumption of sports on these shores have changed.
Once it was all baseball, boxing and horse racing. Soccer struggled to gain a toehold until MLS arrived in the mid-90s and Brandi Chastain delivered the 1999 Women’s World Cup. Davis Cup tennis was once a thing. When Ted Turner and Dennis Conner called the shots, even yacht racing had a piece of the American consciousness.
All that and … figuring out who might win the next Heisman Trophy was the coolest thing.
Everybody’d wait until the season was about halfway done. Then the nation’s best players, independent of (offensive) position, would be identified and if you didn’t have a horse in the race, you’d find one, follow him, root for him and, when the time came, have an emotional investment in that guy being named the college game’s “most outstanding” player.
Historically, that’s been the process. That’s been the literal language used when asking voters, like me, to make their choice. That’s been the thing.
Oklahoma’s Billy Sims or Penn State’s Chuck Fusina in 1978? Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen or Georgia’s Herschel Walker in 1981? Auburn’s Bo Jackson or Iowa’s Chuck Long in 1985? Southern Cal’s Reggie Bush or Texas’ Vince Young in 2005?
It was organic.
It was exciting.
It was not prepared.
It wasn’t something to be handicapped in advance, but something to be celebrated as the season unfolded.
Sometimes it felt inevitable, more of a career award.
Walker in 1982.
Ron Dayne in 1999.
Still, their candidacies were grounded in performance, not handicapping.
Now, it’s dumb.
Now, everybody has a preseason Heisman Watch that begins before the season begins. Now, so much college football viewed is through its prism. What’s good for the team may not be good for the candidacy. Or a player can’t seem to play himself off the list merely because he began on it.
Now, a decision like the one Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made last week, to continue with true freshman Caleb Williams over Spencer Rattler after Williams saved the day against Texas the week before is seen as a difficult call, rather than an obvious one, because Rattler was placed atop a bunch of preseason Heisman lists and how can you take that guy’s job away?
The trophy, which is supposed to be about performance, now dictates the way many think about who ought to be on the field, free of performance.
Dumb.
Now, and it’s kind of beautiful, the question is being asked if Williams belongs on such lists given that we’re entering Week 8 and he’s played all of six quarters.
The great Barry Switzer replied to a question on just that topic, tweeted into the world by The Athletic’s Jason Kersey last Saturday.
Does Williams deserve Heisman consideration?
“Yes. Why not since Notre Dame had a quarterback named Paul Hornung start 10 games who won the Heisman and they only won two games,” Switzer tweeted back.
Hornung played both ways and kicked, too, but Switzer’s right, Hornung’s 1956 Heisman was a travesty, even if he made a good hand in Green Bay.
But the truth is Caleb Williams doesn’t need Paul Hornung’s undeserved Heisman to bolster his candidacy.
It’s mid-season.
He has saved his team.
By the end of the year, he might well be college football’s most outstanding player.
It wouldn’t be precedent setting, but a return to the roots of how the Heisman used to be imagined and decided.
It would be unusual.
It would not be dumb.
Dumb is caring about who might win a performance-based award before performance has occurred.
Dumb is the way we’ve looked at that trophy for way too many years.
Dumb is just so dumb.