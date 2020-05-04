By the time I was 10 or 11, I had a problem with baseball scoring.
Here was my thing. I thought there should be a column for errors committed by the team that was batting. Or, more specifically, on the bases.
Not for taking a third strike down the middle. That can happen.
But if you’re standing on first base and a double’s roped to the left-center field gap that nobody has a chance to grab, it should be on you, the runner, to read the play. It’s in left-center, after all, you’re looking right at it. If you don’t and wind up at third rather than home and finish the frame stranded, I though it should be noted in the boxscore, too.
It’s a base you should have had and didn’t take. If we record defensive errors that allow runners to reach, shouldn't we count bases not gained that should have or, a greater failing, outs given the defense it didn’t earn?
If I've let that one go, my brain still works like that and other things remain in my craw.
• In soccer, the clock should stop every moment the ball’s not in play the last five minutes of every game because nothing’s worse than watching the team that’s ahead stall while trying not to appear to stall. It’s anti-competitive and fooling nobody.
• In baseball, many would create a rule outlawing extreme infield shifts but they're entirely wrong and should be dismissed entirely. Somebody must throw pitch and catch but everybody be wherever they think best.
If you’re a dead pull hitter and don’t like it, learn to bunt the other way.
• In basketball, get rid of the double bonus.
Do you realize there used to be no double bonus.
Had there been a double bonus, North Carolina State would never have won a national championship, Jim Valavano would not have been running around looking for somebody to hug and, when he died of cancer, may not have had the same platform to inspire? Had there been a double-bonus way back when, Valvano might never have stood on that ESPN stage telling us to laugh, think and cry every day and to never give up.
Also, if you can’t hit your first free throw, you don’t deserve the second.
• Back to baseball. If the ball’s hit to deep short and there’s no play at first base, and the throw goes to second and everybody’s safe, that should be a hit, not a fielder’s choice.
Had you gone to first and everybody’s safe, it’s a hit, so why take the hit away because the throw to second was late? The official scorer actually has that discretion, but hardly every utilizes it.
Drives me bananas.
While we’re at it, just because a fielder fails to touch the ball doesn’t mean he can’t be charged an error because playing a ball so badly you don’t touch it makes the error worse, not non-existent.
• You’d think the NFL might be able to define a catch, an incompletion and pass interference in a way that might not have all of us pulling our hair out for a season or two. Alas, it can't.
• Golf, the stodgiest of sports, has cleaned up its rulebook. Can’t everybody else?
