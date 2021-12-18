Horning: Change is good for Sooners, just listen to them

Two incongruent facts of American life we don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about are these:
One, gargantuan sums of time and money are spent in a raging effort to enforce and perpetuate the status quo, keeping things as they are, because entrenched interests like to remain entrenched and will do about anything to scare the not-entrenched into believing their best interests are looked out for by the entrenched.
Two, change is good.
It’s almost always good.
It’s one way to look at Oklahoma’s football program three weeks after Lincoln Riley skedaddled, and doing it became much easier Friday afternoon, when a few Sooners chatted with media for the first time, you know, everything happened.
In the days leading up to OU’s last game, a 37-33 Bedlam loss, not one reputable news source had Riley going anywhere. Twitter handles with no credibility hinted at a Baton Rouge bolt, but nobody believed it.
Perhaps Riley would leave for the NFL at some years away future point, but take on the same job he already had elsewhere?
Unthinkable.
Further, had it appeared he might actually do it, everybody from players, fans, administration and Bob Stoops himself would have tried to stop it.
Five seasons, four conference championships, three playoffs, two Heisman Trophy winners and a runner-up.
What’s not to love?
Not that they meant to tell us that exactly, but the Sooners who spoke on Friday kind of told us and it was enlightening.
They were asked about the return of Jerry Schmidt as strength coach.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims had only heard of Schmidt, who left OU for Texas A&M one year after Riley took over for Stoops.
“I think he’s going to push this program to a new level, definitely, especially the players on this team,” Mims said. “I think it’s going to build us to a [level of] mental strength that we’ve never really been to before.”
Running back Kennedy Brooks has been at OU for so long, he intersected with Schmidt.
“No horror stories … My freshman year, het put all of us to work, the freshmen, [and] we all got better from it,” Brooks said. “Yes, it’s going to suck when you’re doing it, but at the end of the day, you’re going to appreciate it.”
Linebacker DaShaun White just missed Schmidt at OU, but likes the fact that he’s back.
“He’s one of those guys,” White said, “that he’s going to be able to take this program to another level.”
If you’re scoring at home, Brooks vouched for Schmidt and the other two are convinced he’s going to make a real and new difference, and how could they possibly believe that without also believing something was previously lacking?
Like, maybe Benny Wylie’s a great businessman with a terrific website, but not the cutting edge when it comes to Division I Power Five football fitness and physical preparation. Or maybe, like Riley, he was just ready for a change and it showed.
Mims was asked about playing for Bob Stoops, under whom the Sooners’ Friday practice was their third for the hall of fame interim head coach
“I’ve definitely seen it sometimes when he gets mad and stuff like that, but I think it’s cool, seeing the experience I’ve had here before,” he said. “He’s definitely getting stuff out of different people the way that other people can’t do. That’s a very unique thing.”
A very unique thing?
What it is, is an indictment on the culture that might not have been the culture the moment Stoops handed the job to Riley, but has apparently become since.
Does Mims’ thought shed new light on the Sooners’ struggles to make the most of their recruiting bounty? Or their committing so many silly before-the-play and after-the-play penalties they’ve been plagued by on Riley’s watch? Or the general fact OU’s had a seasons long habit of playing down to their opponents and letting down in second halves?
Does it all make sense now?
Brooks can return to OU if he wants. He has another year available, but he’s been in Norman since 2017, he turned 23 in October, it could be time to go.
He hasn't jetted his team the way Nik Bonitto, Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas have jetted it, opting out of the Alamo Bowl, but there’s a good chance he never plays a game for Brent Venables.
Still, he has an opinion.
“He seems like a fun guy and somebody that’s going to be a hard worker and change the program around,” he said. “I think it’s a great choice.”
Brooks had many words available to him. He might have said he thought Venables could “keep” the program going, or “continue” the program’s success.
He didn’t.
He chose “change.”
Almost always, it’s good.